Patriots Advise Antonio Brown To Cease Intimidating Messages: Report

The Antonio Brown saga continues to heat up following a string of intimidating text messages sent to one of his accusers in a group chat on Thursday.

Now, it appears his team, the New England Patriots” >New England Patriots, have given an ultimatum. In a statement given to Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko, the NFL told one of his sources that the Patriots advised Antonio Brown to cease all contact with his accuser.

Update… A statement from attorney for our source: The NFL advised us that the Patriots directed Mr. Brown to have no further contact with our client, either directly or through his associates…. https://t.co/Rr5gkj891D — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

Klemko also posted a copy of the letter sent to the NFL, Patriots, and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus detailing the events from Thursday night.

They also released a copy of their letter to the NFL, the Patriots and Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/6dtSXuYknW — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

Brown has been the top news topic around the Patriots organization since signing for the team. Stemming from his controversial, pre-meditated release from Oakland to his sexual assault allegations among other accusations from former associates, it hasn’t been easy for Brown to keep a low profile on his new team.

The Patriots receiver, who was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list given there was no criminal investigation, featured last week in a victory over the Dolphins. Brown reeled in four passes for 56 yards and touchdown in a 43-0 New England victory.

Belichick’s Bizarre Press Conference

On Friday, Belichick addressed the Antonio Brown situation in his opening statement saying the team was taking the situation very seriously and looking into some things. Despite Belichick asking for strictly football questions pertaining to Sunday’s game against the Jets, it didn’t deter reporters from asking the hard-hitting questions.

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 9/20: https://t.co/hXlErSaCa5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2019

After less than three minutes, Belichick said he was done with all of that and walked off stage without taking a single question on the Jets game or any other Patriots player. It was a similar tactic to one Belichick used last week when he requested no questions about Antonio Brown before walking out less than four minutes into his scheduled press conference.

Sports Illustrated Fabrication

There was also an interesting tweet that came out Friday afternoon on Sports Illustrated darkening the color of Antonio Brown’s skin in one of their photos in Klemko’s article.