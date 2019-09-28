Penn State QB Sean Clifford’s Little Brother to Become Nittany Lions WR?

Penn State‘s starting quarterback Sean Clifford has experienced a perfect season thus far in his first three games of the 2019 season, and he looks to keep the streak going as he leads the Nittany Lions against University of Maryland for their first Big Ten match-up on Friday night.

This is the first road game for Clifford and the Nittany Lions this season, who are currently ranked No. 12. While Maryland isn’t ranked at all, this game will be a big test to see how Clifford plays when away from Happy Valley.

From Cincinnati, Ohio, Clifford was a four-star prospect from St. Xavier High School, was the first member to officially join Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class, and pledged to the Nittany Lions with a verbal commitment before starting his junior year in high school. Clifford joined the Nittany Lions as a true freshman in 2017, and appeared in four games while Trace McSorley was the team’s starting QB in 2018.

Prior to winning out the starting position in 2019, Clifford learned that his team made an official offer for his little brother, Liam Clifford, who’s already a Power Five prospect for 2021. Liam, who’s 6’2 and 190 pounds, attends the same high school where his big brother once was the starting quarterback, and he’s making a name for himself as a wide-receiver.

Could not be more happy and proud of my brother! Can not describe how amazing it is to see your little bro receive an offer from your own University! Love ya dawg✊ Clifford Family ➡️ PSU https://t.co/Kb4ouWXVNd — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) June 9, 2019

Liam, whom Seans calls his “best friend,” attended training camp with the Nittany Lions in 2018, and after attending again 2019, Penn State made an official him an official offer, and his big brother couldn’t help but tweet out his excitement. Sean tweeted in June, “Could not be more happy and proud of my brother! Can not describe how amazing it is to see your little bro receive an offer from your own University! Love ya dawg. Clifford Family. PSU.”

The Clifford family is tried and true for Penn State. Even Sean and Liam Clifford’s cousin, Ann, is a student at the university. However, Liam’s parents, Kelly Burke and John Clifford, will be proud no matter what school he chooses. When Sean isn’t playing football, he’s majoring in advertising and public relation, looking to one day pursue a career in sports management.



Liam is Fielding Offers From Numerous Top Schools

Excited to have received an offer from the University of Pittsburgh!! #H2P pic.twitter.com/tMrP7ULXrD — Liam Clifford (@liamcliff7) December 6, 2018

While it’s fun to think about Sean Clifford throwing rockets to his little brother as they both wear navy and blue uniforms, nothing is set in stone. Before Liam got an offer from his big brother’s college, he full scholarships to play at University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh, Duke, University of Tennessee, and University of Cincinnati.

In December 2018, when Sean little brother received his very first offer from Michigan he tweeted, “Words can not explain how proud I am of my brother! From playing in the backyard as kids to late nights in the weight room before I left! You are the hardest working dude I have ever met! Love you to death bro, so much more to come!”

Words can not explain how proud I am of my brother! From playing in the backyard as kids to late nights in the weight room before I left! You are the hardest working dude I have ever met! Love you to death bro so much more to come! https://t.co/PqhIvd9UbC — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 6, 2018

