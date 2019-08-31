During the first game of the Penn State season, in which the Nittany Lions were playing against Idaho at Beaver Stadium, fans couldn’t help but notice Jonas Brothers’ star Joe Jonas hanging out on the sidelines, chatting with players as they were warming up for the home opener. The 30-year-old singer posted a photo at the game on Instagram with the simple caption, “WE ARE…” which is leading many people to wonder just when Joe became such a huge Penn State fan, and if he’s a graduate of the university.

The former Disney star’s love for Happy Valley started to become public knowledge back in March, when Joe tweeted out his support for Champs Downtown in 5th Year’s Barstool Best Bar competition, and encouraged his 10.3 million fans on Twitter to vote for Champs.

I had my 21st at champs. This place rules. Obvious winner right here. @ChampsPennState https://t.co/HoLQZ67jWZ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 23, 2019

A month later, the Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to Champs Downtown, with wife Sophie Turner in attendance, and performed for the State College crowd. Nick and Kevin’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also joined the crowd at the show. At Champs, the Jonas Brothers performed their new single “Cool” live for the first time.

TONIGHT AT @ChampsPennState!! Best bar ever? EVER! We are Penn State 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/gnTCiI2TLM — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 6, 2019

On August 31, Joe Jonas not only attended the pre-game Penn State tailgate at Beaver Stadium, but he was seen hanging out on the sidelines, hugging the school’s mascot. However, Joe’s not just in town to catch the game, the Jonas Brothers “Happiness” Tour has a scheduled performance at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night.

Me 👋 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 31, 2019

Did Joe Jonas Graduate from Penn State?

JOE JONAS REPPIN @ChampsPennState ON THE SIDELINES!pic.twitter.com/0gMuTdPten — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) August 31, 2019

Joe Jonas was never a student at Penn State University, nor did he gradate from the school, which leads many fans to wonder why he’s such a big fan. The Jonas Brothers first performed at State College, Pennsylvania, back in 2008, as part of their “Burning Up” tour, which had Demi Lovato as their opening act, but their connection to Penn State lies with their manager, Phil McIntyre, who is a graduate from the school.

In August 2010, to celebrate Joe’s 21st birthday, McIntyre took him out to celebrate in State College after a show in Hershey, and the love for the campus and school was contagious. In 2017, all three Jonas Brothers were sporting Nittany Lion gear were sitting front row and cheering on Penn State at the Rose Bowl game against USC. The former Disney star, who was performing with his band DNCE at the time, returned to State College a month later to perform at the annual THON charity event.

Penn State football coach James Franklin has personally invited the entire group onto the field to attend their annual White Out game, so fans can expect to see the Jonas Brothers at future Penn State games. This year’s upcoming White Out game is scheduled for October 19, when the Nittany Lions take on Michigan. The last time Penn State played the Wolverines at home was in 2017, where the Nittany Lions won 42-13.

READ NEXT: WATCH: John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen for Taylor Swift at VMAs