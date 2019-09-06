Antonio Brown Addresses the Media Over Recent Controversy [WATCH]

It’s been a whirlwind of a 24-hour period for the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown. The star wide receiver has found himself in the middle of another controversy, this time involving general manager Mike Mayock. At first, it looked like Brown may face a suspension, but based on what Jon Gruden has had to say, that’s not going to happen anymore. This is likely due to the fact that Brown gave an “emotional apology” to his team shortly before Friday’s practice. The All-Pro receiver had a chance to address the media after practice.

Antonio Brown’s statement (he didn’t take questions) pic.twitter.com/SO1h2yr7WI — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 6, 2019

“I’m excited to be out here today,” said Brown. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk, man…ready for all the fans.”

Brown did not take any questions after his brief statement. It’s a surprising development that he’s going to play against the Broncos. The Raiders certainly value his talent quite a bit.

Derek Carr Chimes In

Per Scott Bair of NBC Sports, starting quarterback for the Raiders, Derek Carr, had a chance to talk about the Brown situation.

Derek Carr said that Antonio Brown was up in a team meeting with Raiders captains today when he apologized for what happened Wednesday, and said the team is ready to move forward and on from this incident. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 6, 2019

“He said some things, we said some things and at the end of it, we were ready to move forward,” Carr said, per Paul Gutierrez.

