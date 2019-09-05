Julio Jones Headlines Potential Antonio Brown Replacements for Raiders

With the NFL season here, somehow the news cycle revolves around Antonio Brown drama. The controversial wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders has decided to stir the pot even more than he has already by going on the assault against general manager Mike Mayock. It’s been a bad year for Brown and it looks like all the negative things he’s done may finally catch up to him.

Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders could get rid of Brown and not have to pay him his guaranteed money. This is huge because it would mean that Oakland has all the leverage here. If Brown gets cut, there’s no way another team is going to pay him the money the Raiders planned on paying. While cutting their best player just before the season starts isn’t ideal, the Raiders could have options if they plan to show Brown the door.

Julio Jones Still Needs a Contract

The Raiders aren’t the only team with wide receiver drama. The Atlanta Falcons just caught wind that Julio Jones is planning on holding out if he doesn’t get a new contract. Well, as luck would have it, Oakland could have a bunch of cap space in the very near future. Jones would cost a pretty penny, but the Raiders have a lot of draft capital next year. If Oakland cuts Brown, they should see if the Falcons would be willing to take a first-round pick for the star wide receiver.

Jones is one of the few receivers in the NFL that can claim that they’re better than Brown. He’s as unguardable as they come. Plus, he doesn’t come with the same baggage that Brown does. The Falcons have a very talented receiving corps and could probably survive without Jones. They’ll have a hard time letting him go, but the Raiders should at least make a call if it looks like they aren’t going to get a deal done.

A.J. Green Could Want to Leave a Bad Team

A.J. Green may be on the downside of his career and has dipped in production due to injury, but he still can be one of the best wide receivers in the league when healthy. The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to be one of the worst teams in the NFL and there’s no reason they should keep an aging Green around during a total rebuild. His injury status is up in the air, but he could be a productive sidekick for Tyrell Williams. Plus, he shouldn’t cost the Raiders too much. Maybe a third or fourth-round pick does the job.

Dolphins Don’t Need DeVante Parker

Speaking of teams in complete rebuilds, the Dolphins are selling off all of their best assets. They should be one of the worst team in the NFL in 2019 and are just trying to accumulate draft picks and young talent. DeVante Parker wouldn’t be the replacement for Antonio Brown that Julio Jones would be, but he could be a decent number two to Tyrell Williams. Parker is a decently productive receiver and the Raiders could get him for really cheap. No, he hasn’t ever eclipsed 800 receiving yards, but Oakland shouldn’t expect to find another Antonio Brown to fall on their lap.

Keelan Doss Could Come Home

This move seems like it could be very possible. Keelan Doss was a preseason star for the silver and black and just barely missed the cut. He made his way to Jacksonville to play on the Jaguars’ practice squad. The Raiders could sign him to the active roster, no problem. Truth be told, Oakland probably isn’t ready for the playoffs even with Brown on the roster. If the front office feels that way, they should invest in youth and not splurge on a Julio Jones or A.J. Green.

Doss has a lot of potential. He probably won’t turn into an All-Pro level player, but it’s always good for a team to have talented young players on the roster. Obviously, Doss wouldn’t come close to replacing Brown, but why not give the hometown kid another shot if there’s a roster spot open?

