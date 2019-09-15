Raiders’ Derek Carr Becomes Team’s All-Time Passing Leader [WATCH]

After a tumultuous offseason, Derek Carr has cemented himself in the Oakland Raiders record book as the all-time leader in passing yards. He passes Ken Stabler, who has held the record for 40 years. It took Carr 13 fewer games than the Hall-of-Famer to get the record. He still has some work to do to get to Stabler’s touchdown record, but he could do it by the end of the season. He needs 28 more.

The moment came on a pass to Darren Waller in the second quarter.

Plunkett, Lamonica, Gannon, Stabler… Now Carr. The moment @derekcarrqb became the Raiders' all-time passing leader. pic.twitter.com/v5o97bE9a0 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 15, 2019

Before he broke the record, Carr had a chance to speak to the Fresno Bee about it.

“Humbled and honored to even be close to breaking that record,” said Carr. “Kenny Stabler’s the GOAT (greatest of all time), man. He’s the standard. The gold standard for Raiders quarterbacks. He’s the only person I heard stories of growing up. He was the first football player I ever heard of because that’s what my dad talked about. Kenny Stabler is the man and the best to ever play here.”

It was an epic moment for Carr do to break the record in front of the home crowd against one of the team’s fiercest rivals.

“If it was my record and one of my Fresno State records was getting broke by somebody, I would hope it is someone with class and respect and honor and I hope that’s how they feel…I would do it in such a way and carry myself in such a way that they would feel that respect and feel that honor that they know how much it actually means to me to be close with my name next to his,” Carr said.

Will Derek Carr Be an MVP Candidate in 2019?

Etching his name alongside the greats.@derekcarrqb officially passes Ken Stabler to become the all-time leading passer in Raiders history. pic.twitter.com/0nud1JfBMT — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 15, 2019

Though Carr should relish his accomplishment, his numbers won’t mean much if he can’t bring the Raiders to a Super Bowl. He could’ve done it in 2016 but broke his leg near the end of the season. He was almost the league MVP that season and probably could’ve gotten the award had he not gotten injured. He hasn’t played to the same level since that 2016 season, but he could bounce back in 2019.

He was very impressive in week 1 versus the Denver Broncos and was Pro Football Focus‘ top-rated quarterback. If he can build off that performance, he could be in for a big year. He did lose his best weapon just before the season started, but he still has Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams. There’s no reason Carr can’t put up huge numbers in 2019.

Whether or not he can win the MVP award will most likely depend on how many games the Raiders can win. If they can make it to the playoffs, that will probably have a lot to do with Carr’s performance. They have a really tough road ahead because of their tough schedule. There are those who think that Carr won’t be in Oakland for much longer, but if he plays well, he’s going to be around for a very long time.

