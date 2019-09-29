Raiders Player Fined for Illegal Hit in Week 3: Report

An Oakland Raiders player has once again been fined for an illegal hit.

The NFL announced that they were fining Raiders defensive end Arden Key for his roughing-the-passer penalty on the Minnesota Vikings‘ Kirk Cousins during Oakland’s 34-14 loss to Minnesota in Week 3. The fine is for a total of $21,056 and it is the second time in the past three weeks that a Raiders player has been fined that amount for an illegal hit.

Rookie defensive end Max Crosby was also fined $21,056 for his blow on the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.

Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News went in-depth regarding Key’s illegal hit of Cousins in Week 3.

“The play occurred with the Vikings leading 7-0 late in the first quarter. With the ball on their own 13-yard line, Kirk Cousins threw a screen pass to Dalvin Cook that nearly had first-down yardage. After Cousins threw the ball, Key delivered a blow that not only gave Minnesota the first down with a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty, but will cost him a hefty amount of his weekly paycheck, pending appeal. The Vikings went on to score and make it 14-0 early in the second quarter, eventually took a 21-0 lead, and were never seriously threatened.”

Key was a third-round draft selection out of LSU last season and started 10 games during his rookie campaign. The 23-year-old defensive end had 30 tackles and one sack during his rookie campaign but has just one tackle through three games this season.

Raiders Can Feast on Banged-Up Colts Team

As the Raiders continued to get healthier throughout the week, the Indianapolis Colts just continued to get more and more banged up. As the Raiders prepare for a tough Week 4 matchup in Indianapolis, they’ll have the advantage of playing the Colts without some of their best players.

Key contributors such as Devin Funchess and Malik Hooker have already been ruled out for the Week 4 matchup, but now T.Y. Hilton is doubtful to play due to a quad injury. Furthermore, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is out for a second straight game due to being in the concussion protocol and second-year defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis is out for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury.

The Colts Completely Rely on T.Y. Hilton in the Passing Game

Hilton had been an iron-man of sorts, playing through injury and missing just four games since entering the NFL in 2012. He had been by far Jacoby Brissett’s favorite target, being targeted 25 times through the first three games of the season. Brissett’s second-favorite target has been tight end Eric Ebron — and he has 11 targets on the season.

In other words, the Colts’ depth at wide receiver is non-existent if Hilton cannot play. In a further sign that Hilton likely won’t play, the Colts elevated Ashton Dulin from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while releasing cornerback Ryan Lewis on Friday, according to Jim Ayallo of The Indianapolis Star.

“Listed as doubtful, Hilton’s chances of playing already seemed remote. Those chances appeared to take another hit when the Colts announced Friday evening they had promoted undrafted free agent wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while releasing cornerback Ryan Lewis. Dulin’s activation seems to indicate the team is concerned about its wide receiver depth for Sunday’s game. With Funchess already out, the Colts had just four receivers on the active roster beyond Hilton: Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers. Dulin gives them a fifth.”

Listed as 6.5-point underdogs, the Raiders will take all of the help that they can get as they look to pull off the upset on the East Coast while also pulling even at .500 through the first four games of the season.

