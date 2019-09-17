Raiders Cut Former First-Round Pick to Make Room for Richie Incognito

The Oakland Raiders had a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but should see improvement on the offensive line with Richie Incognito coming back from suspension. Incognito missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension he was serving for an off-field incident he was involved in back in 2018.

To make room for Incognito, the Raiders have released offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, as the team revealed on Tuesday.

This isn’t a surprising move as it was expected for Oakland to cut an offensive lineman in order to clear a spot up for Incognito. Jonathan Cooper seemed like a logical odd man out as he wasn’t one of the players who started in Incognito’s place. Cooper was the seventh overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in the 2013 NFL Draft. Injuries have mostly hampered Cooper’s abilities to live up to his high draft status. He has played for the Cardinals, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, San Fransico 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in his career.

How Has the Offensive Line Done Without Richie Incognito?

The Raiders have been missing their two expected starters at guard in Incognito and Gabe Jackson. While it seemed like it may be a big problem to start the season, the offensive line has fared quite well. Jordan Devey and Denzelle Good have done an admirable job, especially in week 1. The offensive line did give up three sacks in week 2, but a couple of those were due to the fact that right tackle Trent Brown missed several plays towards the end of the game.

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and a lot of that is due to how well the interior offensive line has been playing. Things should get even better once Incognito and Jackson hit the field together. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders decided to keep Devey in over Incognito for a couple of more week with how things have been going. Regardless, the team should have some really solid depth on the interior offensive line.

Will Incognito Stay out of Trouble?

When Incognito isn’t making bad headlines, he’s actually one of the best offensive guards in the game. He’s been to the pro bowl four times and he’s done it as recently as 2017. His problem isn’t talent, his problem is his temper. He has attributed this to his mental health.

“Mental health is something in this country that is stigmatized,” said Incognito back during training camp. “It’s been a long journey to get here. What I do bring to the Raiders is the best version of myself right now.”

It’s a positive sign that Incognito understands that he has problems and he’s willing to work on them. If he can continue to be on good behavior, he could a really important part of the Raider offensive line.

“It’s about redemption and getting another opportunity. I want to make it right and make it positive for everybody. I want to come in here and contribute and be a team leader.”

