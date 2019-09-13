Fantasy: Redskins Place Derrius Guice on IR with Knee Injury

After missing the entirety of his 2018 rookie campaign with a torn ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice has once again found himself on the mend.

Guice, who was named the Redskins week one starter at running back over the likes of Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, injured his knee during his NFL regular-season debut last week.

Sources: #Redskins RB Derrius Guice had an MRI this morning on the other, non-ACL knee and he’s likely to miss some time. The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation. He gained 18 yards on 10 carries, looking like he wasn’t himself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

The Redskins were initially optimistic about Guice’s prognosis, however, they have quickly pulled a 180 after further testing, which led to surgery.

Redskins moving running back Derrius Guice to injured reserve, per source. Had knee surgery earlier this week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2019

The Redskins second-year running back will now be unable to return to game action until after week eight at the very least. However, Washington fans should not hold their breath, per JP Finlay’s most recent tweets.

Guice could return after 8 weeks. We will see what happens with his recovery. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2019

Guice certainly struggled in his week one performance. However, as crazy as it may sound now, it wasn’t that long ago that Guice was on par with superstar Saquon Barkley as an NFL draft prospect.

The loss of Guice is a major blow to a Washington Redskins team hungry for playmakers around a below-average talent in QB Case Keenum.

AP/DC

After being a healthy scratch in week one’s game vs. Philadelphia, Adrian Peterson has quickly regained his place atop the Redskins depth chart.

Peterson still has some juice left in his 34-year old legs. This is most evident by last season’s statistical output. Peterson ranked 5th in the entire NFL in rushing yards a season ago and was Washington’s best fantasy option.

Peterson poses as an RB2 this coming week in standard-scoring formats. He faces off with a Dallas team that he helped Washington defeat in each of their head-to-head matchups a year ago. Peterson’s best stat line vs. Dallas in 2018 came in week seven, when Peterson rushed for nearly 100-yards on 24 carries.

It will be the AP show in DC this Sunday, how entertaining it will be remains to be seen.

Chris Thompson’s PPR Value is Soaring

If you’re playing in half or full point PPR leagues, you’ll likely want to opt for a better option than Adrian Peterson in week two. You can easily see this by the fact that he had more than two receptions in a game just twice a season ago.

However, you won’t need to go far to find a viable option for your fantasy lineups this week. Running back Chris Thompson headlined our waiver-wire must adds for the week, and that was before we knew the extent of Guice’s injury.

Thompson is coming off a near 15 point fantasy game in week one in limited action. Now with an added workload to his name, Thompson is a must-start flex option with RB2 upside in fantasy leagues this week. Thompson has topped 14 PPR points ten times over the past two plus seasons and will look to make it 11 in week two.