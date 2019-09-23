Saquon Barkley Injury: Fantasy Football Outlook & Latest Updates

Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the “next several weeks” as he recovers from an ankle injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Giants backup running back Wayne Gallman is likely to get the work for New York during Barkley’s absence.

“The #Giants are expecting to be without star RB Saquon Barkley for the next several weeks because of his high-ankle sprain, source said. Not surprising given the nature of the injury and his presence with a walking boot and crutches on the sideline,” Rapoport tweeted.

Be sure to check out our profile of Gallman, and what you can expect from the Giants new lead back. Also, don’t be surprised if the Giants look to add a bit of depth at the position this week.

Barkley Is a Strong Hold in All Fantasy League Formats

Barkley sustained the injury in the first half against the Bucs in the Giants’ Week 3 matchup. The star running back returned to the sideline with a walking boot and crutches.

For fantasy owners, the news is better than it could have been considering Barkley had to be helped to the locker room. Barkley is an obvious hold in all leagues as it sounds like the Giants back will return in time to help you make your fantasy football push. Barkley’s injury did not stop him from celebrating the Giants comeback victory against the Bucs.

A sprained ankle wasn't going to stop Saquon from celebrating Daniel Jones' first dub 🤣🤣🤣 @saquon pic.twitter.com/ELCVGXR7cT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

Dr. David Chao outlined his opinion on the injury and noted why fantasy owners should breathe a sigh of relief, per The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The worry is for injury to the syndesmotic ligament that holds the fibula and tibia together, as well as the deltoid ligament. This appears to be a moderate sprain. Severe ones can put players on IR or even require surgery. The expectation is that is not the case here. Bengals receiver A.J. Green suffered a high ankle sprain early in training camp and has not returned. I do not expect Barkley’s injury to be as severe, but he will miss time.

The Giants Running Back Returned From a Similar Injury in Just 2 Weeks at Penn State

If Giants fans are looking for good news, Barkley noted that he sustained a similar injury at Penn State and only missed two weeks. SNY.TV detailed Barkley’s brief thoughts on the injury.

The good news is that Barkley insisted, “I’m not out for the season.” He also said he had a high ankle sprain as a freshman at Penn State and only missed two weeks. Every sprain is different, and the Giants have their fingers crossed for good news out of his MRI on Monday. But a one month absence seems likely, and they’ll have to really pray that it doesn’t become two.

Barkley is off to a solid start so far this season. The Giants running back rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Barkley also has 11 receptions for 74 yards through three games.

