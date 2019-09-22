Wayne Gallman: Fantasy Value of Giants Backup RB After Saquon Injury

Wayne Gallman could see a boost in fantasy value if star running back Saquon Barkley is forced to miss time. Barkley had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the first half against the Bucs. If Barkley misses significant time, Gallman becomes a must-add from the waiver wire, but fantasy owners should not expect the same kind of production. Barkley was ruled out for the remainder of the game and seen on the sideline with crutches while wearing a walking boot.

Gallman was a standout running back at Clemson but has received limited action since entering the NFL three seasons ago. Gallman had 51 rushes for 176 yards and a touchdown last season. The former Clemson running back rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his last two seasons in college.

Gallman Was a Standout Running Back at Clemson

Gallman’s best season came his sophomore year when he rushed for 1,514 yards and 13 touchdowns. Gallman also had 22 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown. After Gallman sustained an injury in 2016, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the running back’s significance to the program.

“He’s just a great football player,” Swinney told ESPN. “He’s our leader at that position, and we really like our other players, but we don’t have a lot of experience there. Here’s a guy who’s played in a lot of big games and has been our workhorse so it [was] definitely a loss for us.”

Gallman should be the top waiver wire claim, but there are reasons to exercise skepticism. The Giants offensive line is going to make it difficult for Gallman to reach his highest potential. What he does have is an opportunity at a position that is scarce. Gallman is not someone you are spending all your FAAB on, but 20 percent of your budget could make sense if Barkley’s injury is as significant as it initially appears.

The Giants Drafted Gallman in the 4th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft

Gallman’s lack of NFL production has more to do with being behind Saquon Barkley more than anything else. Gallman was selected in the fourth round with the 140th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Gallman’s draft stock was hurt by his 4.6 second 40-time at the NFL Combine. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an overview of Gallman’s pro potential coming out of Clemson.