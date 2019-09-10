Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 10

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Saints’ frantic finish which was capped by a 58-yard field goal to beat the Texans in an all-time MNF classic.

We’ll also take a look at the Raiders as they began life without Antonio Brown with their season-opener against the Broncos and David Ortiz’s emotional return to Fenway Park where he threw out the first pitch.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

THE SAINTS ARE COMING: New Orleans Rallies For Thrilling Monday Night Win on 58-Yard FG With No Time Left

The first MNF game in history with 2 lead changes in the final minute of the 4th quarter. WHAT A FINISH 😱#HOUvsNO (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/orwm3NkVR5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2019

The NFL saved the best of week 1 for the last night of its 100th season’s kickoff.

The New Orleans Saints pulled off an incredible win over the Houston Texans 30-28, as both teams traded scores with under a minute to play in a frantic, wild finish.

Final 55 seconds of #HOUvsNO: • (0:55) NO: Made FG {27-21}

• (0:50-0:37) HOU: 2-play, 75-YD TD {27-27}

-Missed PAT

-Roughing the kicker penalty

-Re-kick PAT good {27-28}

• (0:00) NO: Will Lutz 58-YD career-long game-winning FG.

• Saints win 30-28 pic.twitter.com/TYlNw0Jq7q — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 10, 2019

Drew Brees and the Saints rallied from a 21-10 third-quarter deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Texans’ backs were to the wall after the Saints kicked a field goal to make it 27-21 with 50 seconds to play in the game, but quarterback Deshaun Watson rose to the occasion with two quick strikes to miraculously recapture the lead.

Watson first hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 38-yard completion and then struck with a perfect 37-yard pass to Kenny Stills for a touchdown to cap a two-play, 75-yard drive that took just 13 seconds.

Then, with 37 seconds left and trailing by one, Brees and the Saints went to work, getting the ball to the Texans’ 40-yard line.

Saints kicker Will Lutz then delivered in dramatic fashion, hitting a career-best 58-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for the Saints.

Brees finished the night with 370 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, while Watson threw for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins caught 8 passes for 111 yards and 2 TDs, while the Saints’ Michael Thomas had 10 receptions for 123 yards.

What an amazing way to head into week 2!

THE RETURN OF BIG PAPI: David Ortiz Throws Out First Pitch, Gives Speech at Fenway

Red Sox legend David Ortiz returned to his true home – Fenway Park – on Monday night, just a few months removed from suffering a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic.

‘Big Papi’ Ortiz was back, as the symbol of resilience made his first public appearance since the June 9th incident which led him to undergo three separate surgeries.

Ortiz looked to be in good health, as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his former teammate Jason Varitek prior to Monday’s Red Sox series finale with the Yankees.

With everyone in Fenway on their feet, Ortiz then took the microphone and delivered an impassioned speech.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be able to be here with all of you,” Ortiz said. “I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family, they have always been there for me, supported [me]. With what happened to me, they were the first supporting me. Thank you very much, Red Sox family.”

The 43-year-old Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on July 29th and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I want to thank all of you for all the prayers, all of them came home,” the three-time World Series champion said. “I really appreciate it. Thank you very much. I want to thank my former teammates for being there for me. And also, all of them came home to check on their boy. Also, I want to thank the Yankees, a lot of my boys over there came over to check on Big Papi. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Thank you very much. God bless you all. Go Sox.”

The Raiders take down the Broncos to win the last MNF game ever in Oakland! pic.twitter.com/Ki8YzPNv35 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

FIBA WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS: U.S. vs. France

Team USA, who is 5-0 in this year’s FIBA World Cup, advanced to the knockout stage where they will take on France. The French team will be a step up in competition for the U.S., as they are stacked with NBA talent, including Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum and Even Fournier.

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET

STREAM: ESPN+

MLB: Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins

The Nationals and Twins open up an important three-game series this week, as both teams jockey for playoff positioning. The Twins are the leaders in the AL Central and the Nationals are currently the first Wild Card team in the NL.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:40 p.m. ET

