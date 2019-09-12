Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 12

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by Team USA’s shocking loss to France at the FIBA World Cup that snapped their 58-game winning streak and a late-breaking report that Justify tested positive for a banned substance prior to his Triple Crown run in 2018.

France Rallies Late to Shock Team USA at FIBA World Cup, Snap Americans’ 58-Game Win Streak

Team USA's #FIBAWC run is over with a loss to France in the quarterfinals, 89-79. Donovan Mitchell: 29 PTS

Rudy Gobert: 21 PTS, 16 REB

Evan Fournier: 22 PTS pic.twitter.com/lAycrSmuJq — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2019

The list of NBA stars that were not in China for this year’s FIBA World Cup overshadowed the roster of players who showed up for Team USA, and that lack of star power finally caught up to the Americans on Wednesday as France rallied late to stun them in the quarterfinals, 89-79.

The loss ended a 58-game winning streak for Team USA in FIBA and Olympic competition with NBA players, spanning back to the bronze-medal game they won at the 2006 World Championships.

📽 Check out the highlights as @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 pick up a momentous victory over @USABasketball 🇺🇸 to advance to the #FIBAWC Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/GVQsMsDP67 — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 11, 2019

Team USA trailed by ten points early in the second half but went on a 31-14 run to go up by seven points in the fourth quarter.

France responded with a run themselves, outscoring the Americans 15-2 and pulled away for the ten-point win.

The French team was led by the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier who scored a team-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert who had a monster game with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell led the Americans in scoring with 29 points but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

The U.S. will be held off the podium at the World Cup for the first time since 2002 when it finished sixth. The Americans did qualify for the 2020 Olympics, where they will compete for their fourth consecutive gold medal next summer in Toyko.

Justify Failed Drug Test Before Winning Triple Crown in 2018

Justify, the horse who went on to win the 13th Triple Crown in history last year, failed a drug test a month before the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and the results which would have led to a disqualification were buried by regulators, according to a New York Times report that was published Wednesday.

The failed drug test occurred following the Santa Anita Derby, which Justify won on April 7, 2018. According to the New York Times, the horse tested positive for scopolamine, a banned substance that can enhance performance.

With the win at Santa Anita, Justify qualified for the Kentucky Derby, which he’d go on to win as the first leg of the Triple Crown. According to the report, a failed drug test should have led to a disqualification and removal of Justify’s Kentucky Derby entry.

Justify reportedly should have been disqualified from the Kentucky Derby due to a failed drug test the year the colt won the Triple Crown: https://t.co/SD6fR0RyyF pic.twitter.com/EcuBGSqxXd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 11, 2019

According to documents reviewed by the New York Times, the sport’s rules were not followed, as the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results of the drug test. Ultimately, the board deviated from its normal operating procedures, and the case was dropped by the board’s commissioners two months following Justify’s Triple Crown-clinching win at the Belmont Stakes.

The California board decided that the drug test results could have been caused by Justify eating contaminated food, although the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s former drug lab chief, Rick Sams, told the New York Times that the amount of the banned substance in Justify’s system suggested that it “has to come from intentional intervention.”

Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert told NBC Sports’ Tim Layden that he will have a statement on Thursday morning.

Justify was retired from racing following the Belmont and his breeding rights were sold for $60 million.

2019 is officially the most homer-happy season of all-time as Orioles' Jonathan Villar slugs MLB's record-setting 6,106th home run

