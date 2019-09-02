Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 2

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Justin Verlander throwing his third career no-hitter and the top-seeded Novak Djokovic going down at the U.S. Open.

We’ll also take a look at the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco returning to a Major League mound for the first time since being diagnosed with a treatable form of Leukemia.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on Labor Day Monday!

TOP PERFORMANCE: Astros’ Justin Verlander Throws Third Career No-Hitter



Eight years removed from his last no-hitter, the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander added another milestone to the record books for his storied career, no-hitting the Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Verlander became the first player to ever throw two no-hitters at the same ballpark as a visiting pitcher, having had also thrown a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto when he was on the Detroit Tigers in 2011.

Verlander threw his first no-hitter in 2007 as a Tiger against the Brewers at home. His three career no-hitters put him in rarified air, as he becomes only the sixth pitcher in history to throw three or more, joining Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young.

Only two pitchers have thrown MORE no-hitters than @JustinVerlander: Nolan Ryan (7) and Sandy Koufax (4). pic.twitter.com/pb6YJskSNs — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 1, 2019

The veteran right-hander dominated a young Blue Jays lineup on Sunday, striking out 14 batters and retiring 26 in a row after walking the second batter of the game.

Verlander needed help from unsung hero rookie third baseman Abraham Toro, who broke a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth with a huge two-run home run, that proved to be the game’s only scoring.

NO. 1 GOES DOWN: Defending Champ Djokovic Out of U.S. Open After Shoulder Forces Him to Retire From Match



There will be a new men’s champion this year at the U.S. Open, after the defending champ and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic went down on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury which forced him to retire in the third set of his match with Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, who had been troubled by a shoulder injury throughout the tournament, retired from the match in the third set, trailing the No. 23 seed Wawrinka two sets to none at the time (4-6, 5-7, 1-2).

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was battling a left shoulder injury, retires in the third set of his match with Stan Wawrinka. Wawrinka advances to the quarterfinals. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/WXbhxo712E — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2019

Wawrinka now advances to play No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

In other action on Sunday, Roger Federer made quick work of his opponent No. 15 David Goffin in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0, and Serena Williams overcame a rolled ankle to defeat No. 22 Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-4.

MOMENT OF THE DAY: Indians’ Carlos Carrasco Makes Emotional Return to Mound Following Fight With Leukemia

What a moment 🙌 Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the first time since being diagnosed with leukemia in June, and receives a standing ovation from players on both teams. pic.twitter.com/XY9YWAyFhx — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2019

In a moment that transcended sport on Sunday, Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco returned to the mound in the big leagues for the first time since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June.

Carrasco came into the game in the seventh inning and received a standing ovation from everyone in the stadium, including both teams who stood in front of their dugouts to applaud the right-hander.

This has never been a one man fight. We fight together.#CookieStrong pic.twitter.com/IyVYVRzSkq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 1, 2019

The 32-year-old Carrasco pitched one inning on Sunday, giving up two hits and a run.

Carrasco had been a starter but is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for the Indians during their September playoff push.

USC QB JT Daniels is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus, according to @AdamJMaya. pic.twitter.com/FEaHt9v159 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open Fourth Round

The second week of the U.S. Open begins on Labor Day with a full slate of action highlighted by No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka taking on No. 13 Belinda Bencic from Switzerland (12 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Rafael Nadal facing No. 22 Marin Cilic from Croatia in primetime (7 p.m. ET)

WHEN: Today, 11 a.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN); 7-11 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 9 Notre Dame at Louisville

The final game of the first full week of college football features No. 9 Notre Dame taking on unranked Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

