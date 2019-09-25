Taco Charlton Unveils Interesting Farewell Message to Cowboys

On Taco Tuesday, fittingly enough, a certain former Cowboys defensive end formally said goodbye to Dallas.

New Miami Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton took to Twitter to express gratitude for his brief tenure with the Cowboys, thanking everybody but the coaching staff and front office.

“It’s been a week and I just want to say thank you to everybody who had a positive impact on my life while I was in Dallas,” he wrote. The city of Dallas will always have a place in my heart and appreciate the fans who did support the kid.”

Charlton, a first-round pick in 2017 claimed off waivers by Miami last Thursday, would have been remiss if he didn’t introduce himself to the South Florida faithful.

“And to Miami I’m ready to work and turn things around!” he wrote. “I got a lot I want to show and prove! #Finsup”

It’s been a week and I just want to say thank you to everybody who had a positive impact on my life while I was in Dallas. The city of Dallas will always have a place in my heart 🖤 and appreciate the fans who did support the kid. 🤞🏿 take kare ✌🏿 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 24, 2019

And to Miami I’m ready to work and turn things around! I got a lot I want to show and prove! #Finsup — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 24, 2019

In his first game with the Dolphins, which came against the Cowboys on Sunday, Charlton registered two tackles (including a tackle-for-loss), one quarterback hit, and a (coverage) sack on ex-teammate Dak Prescott, who joked that he didn’t throw the ball away to preserve his completion percentage.

The Dolphins host the Chargers in Week 4 while Dallas travels to New Orleans to meet the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Taco Responds to Jerry Jones’ Criticism

That Charlton didn’t thank the Cowboys’ coaches is no surprise considering he bumped heads with many on staff, particularly set-in-his-ways defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

It’s noteworthy, too, that he made no mention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who grabbed headlines after Charlton’s release by claiming he “wilted” during practice and high-pressure situations. Noteworthy, but not surprising, as Charlton addressed with a retributory tone Jones’ remark following the game.

“On the field, if you go three years down the line, we will get to see who is right and who is wrong,” he said in the wake of Miami’s 31-6 loss at AT&T Stadium. “It is on me now. I get to play football, and then I get to get down to what I do.”

WATCH: Charlton Swaps Jerseys with DeMarcus Lawrence

Once a Hot Boy, always a Hot Boy. Just because Taco and star Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence are no longer sharing the star doesn’t mean their bond is weakened. Quite the opposite.

Charlton and Lawrence were filmed swapping jerseys, an increasingly common practice around the league, and appearing as chummy as ever after the clock hit triple zeros Sunday.

This my brother 4L! This beyond football. 🤘🏿🔥 https://t.co/4xluTi3xcR — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 24, 2019

READ NEXT: Troy Aikman Disses Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with Legendary Tweet

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL