Bears Tarik Cohen: Former DC Vic Fangio is “Mob Boss”

In preparation for their second game against the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy answered questions from reporters after practice at Halas Hall Monday. Nagy stated that while his team was going to use their week one loss to Green Bay as a learning tool, the Bears have also moved on from it.

When the direction of the questioning moved towards his former defensive coordinator and new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Nagy had several interesting comments. He also told a hilarious story about Fangio he never told previously. Bears running back Tarik Cohen also added to the hilarity whe he was asked about Fangio. Here are the highlights from both interviews:

On to Denver…

Fangio knows Trubisky better than any other team’s head coach, and Nagy is aware of this. Nagy said he expected a chess match against his former DC. “Schematiclly, it’ll be interesting,” Nagy said, also noting that he would definitely be watching Fangio and the Broncos on television when they play on Monday night in order to glean any insight.

Nagy and his team will have their work cut out for them: they’ll have to deal with Fangio’s insider knowledge of their offense, a monster of a Denver defense, and high altitudes the Bears aren’t used to. Nagy stated that the altitude would be an advantage for Denver, and said he would try to give his players extra conditioning in order to help prevent them from getting slogged down or fatigued.

The Broncos Defense Should be in Attack Mode

Nagy said he thinks his upcoming showdown with his former defensive coordinator should be a good football game, and he said he fully expects Fangio to attack forcefully and often. “That’ll be the biggest question–how does Vic attack us, how do we attack him,” Nagy said, also noting that he felt as though the game could come down to the guys in pads: “In the end,” Nagy said, “it really comes down to the players on both sides.”

Nagy was extremely complimentary of Denver’s defense, signaling out a few players he had his eye on. When asked about the Broncos defensive stars, Nagy said he felt as though Von Miller is “very similar” to Khalil Mack, and also called Miller “ninja-like.” While also touting the skill set of Bradley Chubb, Nagy said he felt that his own offense has been helped immensely by going up against Mack and the rest of the Bears defense in practice regularly, saying he felt it might help the offense going into Denver.

Nagy Recalled a Fun Fangio Moment

In the media session’s funniest moment, Nagy recalled a fun and hilarious story about how Fangio responded to turnovers in practice scrimmages. If the offense threw an interception or fumbled the ball, Fangio used to run to the spot of the turnover and “jump up in the air and land awkwardly and think he looked cool but he really didn’t,” Nagy said with a lighthearted laugh.

“And then we’d get in on video and there was one time where he took the ball…and he did a ba-boom and spiked the ball on us,” Nagy said. “The first thing he did was ran into the video department and told them to delete that,” Nagy noted, saying that the video department did not, in fact, delete the video, and the Bears played it later in a team meeting to howls of laughter.

Cohen Calls Fangio “Mob Boss”

Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who also plans on watching Denver’s Monday night game, was asked by reporters about Fangio’s personality, and his response was swift and hilarious: “He doesn’t have a personality,” Cohen joked as reporters giggled. “He’s really a mob boss, that’s what I see him as,” Cohen said.

When asked for clarification, Cohen elaborated, citing Fangio’s Italian heritage and the fact that he’s a quiet, very serious coach:

#Bears Tarik Cohen on what former DC Vic Fangio personality is like: “He’s really like a mob boss. #1…he is Italian and #2 he is a man of few words and the words he does say he means business. He's quiet. He is not for the games.” ⁦@cbschicago⁩ (he said…not me) #NFL pic.twitter.com/M1rQHXrdzq — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 9, 2019

Nagy and the Bears will square off against Fangio’s Broncos next Sunday at Mike High stadium at 4:25 ET.