Terry McLaurin Fantasy Outlook: Is Redskins WR a Reliable Fantasy Starter?

In what has been a dreary 0-2 start for the Washington Redskins against two divisional rivals, there has been one bright spot. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking like a player who can become a No. 1 receiver.

The Redskins are in need of a top receiver. They released former first-round pick Josh Doctson after becoming a total bust. The Redskins drafted McLaurin in the third-round of April’s draft after taking his college teammate Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick. With Haskins on the bench, McLaurin has shined. He has 10 catches for 187 yards in two games. He has scored a touchdown in each game.

No one knew what to expect from McLaurin on a Redskins’ team with a suspect passing game but he has proven that he is here to play. Can the rookie be viewed as a reliable fantasy option moving forward?

Terry McLaurin Fantasy: Matchup vs. Chicago Bears

The Redskins will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 3. If this was last season, any Redskins receiver would automatically be a bench option, especially against the Bears who had one of the best defenses in the league. So far this season, that might not be the case.

The Bears should be 0-2 this season. They caught a break against the Denver Broncos and then got bailed out by their kicker. Chicago’s defense is still dynamic led by Khalil Mack but they have not looked as strong as last season. The Bears are allowing 224 passing yards per game this season so far.

Washington has played two Super Bowl contenders in their first two games. McLaurin has found success in this passing attack led by Case Keenum.

Should You Start or Sit Terry McLaurin in Week 3?

McLaurin is an unknown name because he was not taken in the first-round but that will change soon.

The Redskins have been looking McLaurin’s way in critical situations. He has made contested catches over the middle and beaten defenders deep. He scored a 69-yard touchdown in Week 1 and got loose in the secondary on the first play of Week 2 but was over thrown. Down 31-14 last week, the Redskins drove down to the goal line and ran two straight plays to get McLaurin open. The first did not work but the second did.

A future star is brewing in Washington with Terry McLaurin 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GzzxkHVZ46 — Kidd Blog (@TheKiddBlog) September 18, 2019

When valuing a fantasy wide receiver, you must look at targets first. The purpose is to see how many times per game a quarterback is looking at each receiver. A receiver could finish with three catches for 90 yards but those could be his only targets. Right now in a soft pass game, McLaurin is Keenum’s main option.

Playing McLaurin could be a gamble only because the passing attack in Washington is not the best. If you were to play a Redskins’ receiver, McLaurin is the top choice. He leads the team in most receiving categories so they will certainly be going to him against the Bears. McLaurin should be considered at best a flex option when the Redskins take the field on Monday night.