WATCH: Bears RB David Montgomery Scores First Career TD

Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery just scored his first NFL touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. In a nine play drive that featured nine consecutive runs, Montgomery dove in for a goal line score, giving the Bears a 13-3 lead in the third quarter:

After vowing to run the ball more against Denver than he did week 1 against Green Bay, Nagy made due on that promise, and his rookie running back was one of the primary benefactors of his new game plan. Going into the fourth quarter, Montgomery had 16 rushes for 56 yards and the touchdown. He clearly outshone fellow running backs Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen. Moving forward, look for Montgomery to be featured in every game as much as he was here–maybe more.

Bears wide receiver Corderrelle Patterson, who is more of a gadget player on offense, set the Bears up with excellent field position when he lined up in the backfield and took a handoff for 46 yards:

Montgomery Will Be the Feature Back–If He Isn’t Already

The Bears chose Montgomery with their third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and they have been singing his praises all preseason. After trading Jordan Howard to the Eagles, many suspected–correctly, it seems–that Montgomery would take over as the Bears primary rushing back, and that certainly seems to be the case.

The Bears have revamped their running game this offseason, drafting Montgomery and signing Mike Davis, and it seems they got a steal in Montgomery, who Bears head coach Matt Nagy feels is a first round talent. Montgomery has also proven to be excellent catching passes out of the backfield, a trait Nagy also admires. While Nagy will surely continue to use Patterson, Cohen, and David, it’s clear that Montgomery has every trait needed to fill the feature back role.

David Montgomery Should Get a Lot of Touches This Season

Montgomery showed flashes of what he could do in the one preseason game he played in. In the Bears first preseason contest against the Panthers, Montgomery had six touches for 46 yards and a touchdown in limited time. He also displayed a great deal of shiftiness.

David Montgomery has had an impressive start to his NFL career. Stood out in camp. Stood out yesterday. Nagy is licking his chops after drafting a PERFECT scheme fit. Opposing defenses better make sure their shoe laces are tight cause #32’s got some serious cuts.

Full highlights: pic.twitter.com/SphRxaePK5 — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) August 9, 2019

He also showed these same elusive moves this offseason during the Bears training camp:

These two running plays by David Montgomery illustrate how tough he is to tackle. pic.twitter.com/Z6LwyUlvDJ — 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚘 𝙶𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊 (@AldoBarkeeper) July 28, 2019

While this game wasn’t a breakout game in the traditional sense, it saw the rookie out of Iowa State take a leading role in this struggling Bears offense. With their recent struggles at the quarterback position, a strong running game is something the Bears sorely need.

And if Montgomery continues down this touchdown laden path, look for his fantasy owners to be happy folk.