WATCH: Bears RB David Montgomery Scores First Career TD

Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery just scored his first NFL touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. In a nine play drive that featured nine consecutive runs, Montgomery dove in for a goal line score, giving the Bears a 13-3 lead in the third quarter:
After vowing to run the ball more against Denver than he did week 1 against Green Bay, Nagy made due on that promise, and his rookie running back was one of the primary benefactors of his new game plan. Going into the fourth quarter, Montgomery had 16 rushes for 56 yards and the touchdown. He clearly outshone fellow running backs Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen. Moving forward, look for Montgomery to be featured in every game as much as he was here–maybe more.
Bears wide receiver Corderrelle Patterson, who is more of a gadget player on offense, set the Bears up with excellent field position when he lined up in the backfield and took a handoff for 46 yards:
Montgomery Will Be the Feature Back–If He Isn’t Already
The Bears chose Montgomery with their third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and they have been singing his praises all preseason. After trading Jordan Howard to the Eagles, many suspected–correctly, it seems–that Montgomery would take over as the Bears primary rushing back, and that certainly seems to be the case.
David Montgomery Should Get a Lot of Touches This Season
Montgomery showed flashes of what he could do in the one preseason game he played in. In the Bears first preseason contest against the Panthers, Montgomery had six touches for 46 yards and a touchdown in limited time. He also displayed a great deal of shiftiness.
He also showed these same elusive moves this offseason during the Bears training camp:
While this game wasn’t a breakout game in the traditional sense, it saw the rookie out of Iowa State take a leading role in this struggling Bears offense. With their recent struggles at the quarterback position, a strong running game is something the Bears sorely need.
And if Montgomery continues down this touchdown laden path, look for his fantasy owners to be happy folk.