Wayne Gallman Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants RB in Week 4?

Daniel Jones stole the show in Week 3 for the New York Giants, and rightfully so, however, the G-Men suffered a huge blow to their roster in their first victory of the season.

Blue-chip talent Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Backup running back Wayne Gallman filled in for the injured Barkley the rest of the day.

Barkley’s ailment will keep him out of game action for an extended period of time. This means it will be the Wayne Gallman show in the Giants backfield for the next few weeks, kicking off with the Redskins in Week 4.

Gallman will be pressed into starting duties vs. the ‘Skins, should he be in your fantasy football starting lineup as well?

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Wayne Gallman Fantasy Outlook vs. Washington Redskins

While NFL.com show’s Gallman as making two career NFL starts, that’s not completely accurate. Those numbers are based solely on Gallman getting the first snap at running back those days, rather than him truly being the starting running back for the entirety of that game. Sunday will mark Gallman’s first true day as a starting NFL running back as he faces off with the Washington Redskins.

The fantasy numbers work surprisingly in Washington’s favor in this matchup, however, those numbers can be misleading. The Redskins currently give up the 11th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. However, the opponents they have faced off with thus far this year besides Ezekiel Elliott could be described as average at best. Zeke racked up 120 total yards and a touchdown vs. the ‘Skins D. While Gallman is certainly not on par with Elliott, it shows that rushing yards are able to come by against Washington’s front seven.

In terms of overall defense, the Redskins unit is about as bad as you would expect from an 0-3 team. The defense allows 400+ total yards per game, seventh-most in football. They’ve been even worse at keeping teams out of the endzone. Opponents have scored a total of 94 points against the Redskins this season, which is tied for third-most in the league (tied with the Giants fittingly enough).

Should You Start or Sit Wayne Gallman in Week 4?

Wayne Gallman was the number one waiver wire add in all fantasy leagues this week, as it’s a rarity to find a starting running back not rostered at this point of the NFL season. You likely had to blow a big chunk of your FAAB money to grab the former Clemson Tiger. Gallman owners may be in luck, as your return on investment could come just a few days after claiming him.

The only concern for the running back this week is that the Giants get a little too pass happy with their new golden child at quarterback. However, Gallman has little to no challengers in the backfield to battle for touches.

Saquon owners may have no choice but to plug Gallman in as their RB2, however, if you’re lucky enough to trot out the new Giants starting running back as a RB3/Flex play, you’ll be more than happy with his production in Week 4.

READ NEXT: Daniel Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants QB in Week 4