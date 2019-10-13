49ers vs Rams Preview: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The biggest surprise of the 2019 season so far might just be the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. On Monday Night Football against Cleveland, the 49ers dominated from the start on both sides of the ball.

But can they duplicate that performance on a shortened week at the Los Angeles Rams?

Although San Francisco was without Jimmy Garoppolo last season, the biggest issue was the defense. The 49ers set an NFL record for fewest takeaways in a single season with only seven. So far this season, the 49ers have seven interceptions to go along with four fumble recoveries.

But as improved as the defense is, the 49ers have faced Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland so far, neither of which have the offensive firepower the Rams are capable of producing. Is it too early to be hyped about a 49ers Super Bowl run or will they prove they are for real on Sunday?

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Coverage: Fox

Spread: Rams (-3 at -115)

Over/Under: 50.5 (-110 either side)

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are one of five teams that average over 400 yards of total offense this season. Much of that has come from passing as the Rams are the second-best passing offense with 317 yards per game through the air.

Jared Goff is having an incredible season but Cooper Kupp has been on another level. He has been the Rams top receiver and could make NFL history on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Cooper Kupp has a chance to become the first player in NFL history with four straight games of at least nine catches and a touchdown. He's crushing 2019. https://t.co/9glHxabZ9f — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2019

Kupp, who has had his last two seasons cut short with an injury could be just what the Rams need to get over the hump this season and win a Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers

Last season, 49ers top corner Richard Sherman had no interceptions for the first time in his already legendary career. But this season, he has two already, including a pick-6, and six passes defended. He has helped anchor a 49ers secondary that ranks second in the NFL allowing only 175 passing yards per game.

On offense, the 49ers rank ahead of the Rams even with 427 yards of offense per game. That includes a 45 percent third-down conversion rate and only 29 offensive penalties taken — fourth-lowest in the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo has been solid in his comeback season and appears to be on track to become one of the league’s top QBs.

Prediction

The 49ers haven’t played an offense quite like the Rams this season, so it will be quite the test to see if they can limit LA on Sunday like they’ve done so all season. For the most part, San Francisco is an under team and that could be the case again on Sunday with a high total.

Pick: Take the under in this one as the 49ers defense could surprise some people. But the Rams are a very explosive team and playing at home could benefit them in the long run. Personally, I’d say Rams win 28-24 but that margin could be less, meaning the spread hits straight up.

