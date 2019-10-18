Aaron Judge’s Parents, Patty & Wayne Judge, Adopted Yankees’ Star

Aaron Judge’s parents, Wayne and Patty Judge, adopted the Yankees’ star just one day after his birth. The couple informed Aaron when he was about “10 or 11″ that he was adopted after their son started noticing he did not look like either his mom or dad, per New York Post.

“I was about 10 or 11 and we really didn’t look alike, so I started asking questions and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that,” Aaron explained to New York Post. “I was fine with it. It really didn’t bother me because that’s the only parents I’ve known.”

While Aaron has not discussed his ethnicity publicly, NorthJersey.com reported the Yankees slugger is bi-racial. The couple also adopted his older brother, John, who now teaches English in Korea, fitting for two retired teachers.

“We’re more blessed than he is,’’ Aaron’s mom Patty explained to New York Post. “Both of our children are adopted. Aaron has an older brother, John, 29, who is teaching English in Korea, and we’re real proud of him, too. Really, it was all meant to be.’’

Aaron Judge Learned He Was Adopted at the Age of 10 After He Noticed He Did Not Look Like His Parents

When Aaron found out he was adopted, the Yankees outfielder noted it did not seem like a major deal. Aaron calls Wayne and Patty the “only parents I ever knew.”

“I finally said, “OK, what’s going on?” and that’s when they told me,” Aaron noted to NorthJersey.com. “I was fine with that, they were the only parents I ever knew. It actually wasn’t a big deal.”

The Yankees Star Has Never Met His Biological Parents

During Aaron’s last few interviews on the subject, the Yankees star noted he has not met his biological parents. Aaron had what was called a closed adoption, per AdoptionsWithLove.org. Aaron noted in a 2017 interview with Newsday that he does not feel the need to make contact with his biological parents.

“I can’t relate to [wanting to meet his biological parents],” Aaron explained to Newsday. “I have one set of parents, the ones that raised me. That’s how it is.”

Aaron also emphasized that he never felt less loved from his adopted mom and dad. The outfielder simply noted their relationship just took a different path.

“Some kids grow in their mom’s stomach; I grew in my mom’s heart,” Aaron said, per Newsday. “She’s always showed me love and compassion ever since I was a little baby. I’ve never needed to think differently or wonder about anything.”

Aaron Credits His Mom For Eventually Becoming an MLB Player for the Yankees

Aaron has put in plenty of work to become one of the best young MLB players, but he believes it would have never been possible without his family. Specifically, Aaron credits his mother for “mold[ing] me into the person I am today.”

“I know I wouldn’t be a New York Yankee if it wasn’t for my mom,” Judge explained to MLB.com. “The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She’s molded me into the person that I am today.”