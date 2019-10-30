Jets Head Coach Reacts to Trade Deadline Drama

It has been a rocky 24 hours for the New York Jets. The team did not execute any deals before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the locker room was still shaken up by rumors that both Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell were being shopped.

“Anything as far as what’s happened the past week, anything that we’ve been dealing with is going to be handled internally,” Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday.

Now the Jets must move on, internally, and prepare to face a winless Dolphins team this Sunday in what will be a revenge game for Gase, who spent three seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2016-18.

“I think where we’re at right now, I’m focused on us,” Gase said. “To be honest with you, Sunday, I don’t know how it’s going to feel for me just because walking through the other tunnel it’s probably going to be weird. But I know that we have enough to work on that I have to worry about us.”

