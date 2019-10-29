Jamal Adams Calls Out Jets GM for Trade Rumors

Jamal Adams is fed up with the Jets‘ front office. The safety took to Twitter on Tuesday refuting claims that he asked to be traded.

Adams claims the team went behind his back to deal him away at the deadline, despite his desire to stay in New York.

“At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York,” Adams tweeted about two hours after Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. “I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

Rumors surfaced earlier in the day that Adams could be traded to the Dallas Cowboys but the two teams could not come to an agreement.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Jets asked for a first and two second-round picks in exchange for Adams. Slater reports the Cowboys offered a first and a third-day pick.

