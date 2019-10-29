A.J. Green & Melvin Gordon Among Hottest Names in NFL Trade Rumors

With the NFL trade deadline hours away, A.J. Green and Melvin Gordon are two of the biggest names being mentioned in the latest rumors. Green and Gordon are both in similar positions in that both the Bengals and Chargers have insisted they have no plans to deal either player. The challenge is neither team looks to be a playoff contender and front offices often do a lot of posturing before the deadline.

Time will tell whether Cincinnati and Los Angeles are as adamant as they say about not trading their star players. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora mentioned the Saints as a potential destination for Green if the Bengals do decide to make a move.

“A few hunches on where some of the most-coveted trade options end up – AJ Green/Saints (if CIN ownership accepts reality and relents on trade talks) , Trent Williams/Browns, OJ Howard/Pats, Chris Harris/Eagles, Derek Wolfe/Colts, Des Trufant/Chiefs, Robby Anderson/Jags,” La Canfora tweeted.

The Chargers trading Gordon makes a lot of long-term sense for the franchise. L.A.’s offense has looked much more effective with Austin Ekeler at running back than when Gordon is in the game. The Chargers are also unwilling to pay Gordon what he is seeking, and it seems like it might be best for both parties to part ways.

The Lions & Bills Have Been Linked to Melvin Gordon

Time will tell if Gordon’s saga with the Chargers will extend into the offseason. While it is true that Gordon has looked rusty since returning from his holdout, the Chargers offense is also not doing the running back any favors. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills and Lions are two teams that have an interest in acquiring Gordon.

“Some around league have linked Lions and Bills to Melvin Gordon. Both teams could be in the market for RB help, and Gordon would make sense if Chargers loosen asking price,” Fowler tweeted.

The Bills have been relying heavily on veteran Frank Gore, but Gordon would give Buffalo an added dimension to the offense. Detroit is without Kerryon Johnson for the remainder of the season, so making a move would also make a lot of sense for the Lions.

There Have Been Plenty of Rumblings That the Patriots Could Make a Move for A.J. Green

Despite making a deal with the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots are rumored to still be in the market for another wide receiver. This has caused rampant speculation that the Patriots could make a move for Green at the deadline, but so far there has been no tangible evidence that this is anything but a rumor. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that New England is still looking to make another trade for a wide receiver.

As mentioned above, La Canfora connected the Patriots to O.J. Howard who is not technically a wide receiver, but would be a big receiving target for Tom Brady. At this point, it looks like Green getting traded to the Patriots is a bit of longshot, but if the Bengals become willing to deal the Pro-Bowl receiver we can expect the Patriots to kick the tires on a potential trade.