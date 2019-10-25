Andre Iguodala’s Next NBA Destination Revealed: Report

Andre Iguodala’s next NBA destination is reportedly set in stone.

According to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, four different players have told her that he’s joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

MacMullan stated the following during an appearance on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

“He’s going to the Lakers. I’ve had four different players tell me that. Every player I talk to tells me that,” MacMullan said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

MacMullan didn’t go into detail whether that meant he was going to be traded to the Lakers if he was going to eventually sign with Los Angeles. All that we know at this point is that he’s under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and that the Grizzlies are attempting to find a trade partner for the veteran forward.

This report doesn’t come long after Marc Stein of The New York Times also reported that the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers will all be in the market for Iguodala’s services.

“It’s still too early to say how the Iguodala saga will play out this season. The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to get something back for Iguodala in a trade, and they have until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to find a deal that makes sense. The Grizzlies are doing the absolute right thing to take their time and hold out hope that a contender, no longer willing to wait for the prospect of Iguodala getting a buyout and becoming a free agent, comes forward with a good trade offer. If no trade materializes for Memphis and the 2015 N.B.A. finals most valuable player becomes available at midseason, Iguodala will have his choice of contenders. Bidders will include the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, Sixers, you name it.” The Grizzlies opened up their 2019-20 season with a 120-101 loss to the Miami Heat — without Iguodala seeing a single minute of playing time. One would assume that will be the case for many games until Memphis can trade — or simply out — Iguodala.

It’s also worth mentioning that despite being in basketball purgatory in Memphis, Iguodala’s next NBA destinations remain a hot topic. So much so, that not only his next NBA destination in 2019-20 is being predicted — his team for the 2020-21 season is also being forecasted.

Earlier this week, Stein predicted that the former Finals MVP would re-join the Golden State Warriors during the 2020 offseason — one would assume to end his career there.

“So let’s skip ahead to the summer, when Iguodala will be a free agent again. Consider him a virtual lock to return to the Warriors to finish his career with the team that propelled him to the hallowed Robert Horry stratosphere for elite, ring-laden role players.”

Head coach Steve Kerr had stated shortly after the team traded Iguodala back in July that it was the most painful personnel move made during his five-season tenure in Golden State, via The Warriors Insider Podcast.

“I’m not going to lie. That was probably the most … not even probably — that was the most painful loss, in terms of a personnel move, that I’ve felt as a coach in my five years.”

One thing is for certain — despite being a 35-year-old role player, Iguodala remains one of the most coveted players on the market.