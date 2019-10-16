Antawn Jamison Responds to Gilbert Arenas High Praise After Accepting New Position With Wizards

Earlier this summer, the Washington Wizards announced that they hired former All-Star Antawn Jamison as their new Director of Pro Personnel. The former Wizard spent the last two seasons as a scout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard. “In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office.”

Gilbert Arenas Shares his thoughts on the Jamison Hire

“I think it is a great hire. You have a guy that is professional and understands basketball. His mindset is nothing but professionalism and to bring in greats and bringing back guys that you know put in the work to be successful. To bring back to the organization, teach the upcoming players is what the NBA needs,” Arenas told me over the phone back in August.

“I am tired of looking on the side of these benches and seeing guys that never played a lick of basketball trying to teach someone how to play basketball. How to teach someone how to be an NBA professional player. So, people like Rick Barry, Scottie Pippen, all these guys should be there to teach the next generation of greats. I would be a great coach or a great player development because my mindset was more mental, and I studied the game. That will allow me to teach players how to become better, and these are the areas you need to get better in. That is my talent.”

Antawn Jamison Responds to Arenas’ Comments

” I think Gil and I express the same thought process in terms of the type of success we had with the organization. It pretty much where became household names and the Wizards organization; it has a special place in my heart just like it has in his heart as well,” Jamison told me.

“And I have been trying to get back for the longest just like anything else it takes time, and the right opportunity presented itself, Tommy Sheppard said when I left he was going to find a way to get me back there. It took some time, and the opportunity present, and I’m ecstatic.

It is a great opportunity not only for myself but for us to hit the reset button. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but I am up for the challenge, and I think it’s going great things for the Wizard organization moving forward,” said the former Wizards forward.

During his 16 year career, Antawn Jamison averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, according to Basketball-Reference.com. As for Arenas, he averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and was a 3-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards.

