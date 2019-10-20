Roger Goodell Offers Vague Response on Status of Antonio Brown Case

Last month, the New England Patriots decided to release wide receiver Antonio Brown after just one game. In his only game played with the franchise, he was targeted eight-times catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Since that point, his future outlook has remained a question mark, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did little to change that recently.

His release came one day after Sports Illustrated published threatening text messages which Brown had allegedly sent to an artist who accused him of sexual misconduct. Brown would announce the news of his release from the Patriots himself via Twitter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later confirmed the report.

NFL Doesn’t Have Timeline on When Brown’s Case Will Be Completed

If Brown would like to continue playing football in 2019, the wide receiver may have to wait until the NFL completes its investigation. However, the league has not given a specific timeline for when it will be finished.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Brown’s case last week and gave a very vague answer to the question, as John Breech of CBS Sports revealed.

“We’re still working with that and I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York,” Goodell said, via a transcript provided by the league office. “Our folks have been working diligently on that and going through materials. There’s a lot of material to go through to reach a conclusion.”

On October 15, 2019, Brown tweeted out “Free AB.”

Could the Dallas Cowboys Sign Brown?

Last week after the Dallas Cowboys fell to the New York Jets 24-22 on the road, the team’s former wideout Michael Irvin spoke about the idea of possibly signing Antonio Brown ahead of their Sunday night showdown with Philadephia Eagles. The opinion came as rumblings surrounding Amari Cooper’s injury took center stage.

“I’m not gonna lie: Desperation makes you think about a lot of things,” Irvin said Wednesday on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan.

“We ain’t got no time to sit up riding the high horse, like we’re too good for this and we’re too good for that. We need some H-E-L-P right now! Real help! Said the Hall of Famer.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Agrees

Back in September on an episode of First Take, Smith started to paint a picture of why Antonio Brown and the Cowboys would be a good fit, as NESN detailed.

“He likes the shine, he likes the publicity, while at the same time allowing his play to do the talking, where he can sit up there and play around on social media,” Smith said. “Doesn’t have to do much else to get publicity and to get hype for what he brings to the table. The Dallas Cowboys are obviously it.” “What market seems most forgivable for those who transgress? I would tell you it’s the Dallas Cowboys market,” Smith added. “I mean, do I need to count the ways? The only franchise in the NFL that consistently has eligibility issues on a pro-level, the only franchise in the NFL that has a player that got arrested for stealing a pair of drawers and cologne early in the day.”

On Friday’s episode of First Take he doubled down on those comments by stating:

“The Cowboys have nothing to lose by signing Antonio Brown in the short term based on the injuries and based on where they are now,” said Smith.

Jerry Jones Is Not Interested in Talking About Non-Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the situation after the idea of Brown being an option was brought up. He opted not to dive too deep into the discussion and refused to talk about players who aren’t currently on the roster.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via NBC Sports. “I like our depth. We’ve got guys that we haven’t seen. We’ve got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad — let me be real clear about that — as I’ve seen us have in years.

“So I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have.”

On October 12, 2019, ESPN reported, that Brown had made the decision not to sign with a team until the NFL investigation was completed.

“If I can ever get back in the game, I gotta, so I’m going to get back to work,” Brown said. “To all my real AB supporters, just know that I’m doing everything in my power [to return]. I’m making God proud: I’m in school, I”m training, I’m visiting high schools. Doing everything to get back. Whatever I can do to get back in the game, I gotta [do it].”

