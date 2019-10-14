Former Cornerback Gives Strong Opinion on Eagles Defense

Asante Samuel was one of the most outspoken cornerbacks in the NFL during his playing days. The 11-year veteran usually backed up his bravado, too.

Samuel, who retired after the 2013 season, has been lobbying for his inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Twitter for quite some time. In between that debate, the 38-year-old stopped to offer commentary on his former team’s struggling secondary. Remember, Samuel spent four productive seasons in Philadelphia where he racked up 23 interceptions and 64 pass break-ups as a member of the Eagles.

While Samuel never specifically called out Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the retired cornerback did seem to agree with the narrative that the unit’s sloppy play shouldn’t all be pinned on the players. He agreed with a tweet calling for Schwartz’s firing and called cornerback “the hardest position to play in the NFL.”

Finally! Someone with a good point of view… Cornerback is the hardest position to play in the NFL https://t.co/B278DpCoRX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 14, 2019

The Eagles’ starting cornerback duo of Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have been taking a ton of heat after Sunday’s dismal performance. They were responsible for giving up 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, although safety Malcolm Jenkins took the blame for missing a coverage assignment on one of those scores.

Samuel Keeps Conversation Going on Twitter

Maybe Asante Samuel should consider a new career as a secondary coach. He often gets animated on Twitter and provides a detailed look at the mindset of a cornerback. On Monday, the former Eagle continued an ongoing conversation about what goes into coaching up a successful defensive back.

Was he taking shots at Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz? Possibly. But his points remain true and relevant. Samuel said there is a “lack of coaching and technique” at the position.

Their is a lack of coaching and technique at the position. Players/coaches don’t understand leverage and the time of attacking the football while it’s in the air. Sitting on routes will put you out of leverage every time https://t.co/xLX7mfBlVn — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 14, 2019

He added that only a “great corner like myself” could be thrown into any defensive scheme and thrive.

Correct! Take away the QB’s most comfortable side to throw to and see how his day goes. Most QB’s are right handed so they had to throw it to me cause I ain’t going anywhere 😆 https://t.co/U0zGh9BQwN — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 14, 2019

He was also throwing cold water on the notion that Jalen Ramsey or Patrick Peterson could come in and solve Philadelphia’s woes in the secondary.

You would have to be a great corner like myself that can play in any defense #pick6 #hof https://t.co/YBhayFYyW5 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 14, 2019

Eagles Should Target Asante Samuel Jr in NFL Draft

The Eagles have a legitimate and desperate need for cornerback help. That’s no longer an opinion. It’s a fact. The team is going to have to look long and hard at drafting a potential shutdown defensive back next April. One name to start thinking about might be a familiar one: Asante Samuel Jr.

That’s right. Former Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel has a four-star recruit for a son and he’s already turning heads at Florida State University. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, the younger Samuel is on the smaller side but he has shown the speed and ball-hawking skills that made his father a borderline Hall of Famer.

Samuel Jr. already has one interception this season for the Seminoles in six games. He started in three of the school’s final four games last year as a freshman and recorded 17 tackles with nine pass breakups. ESPN ranked him as the No. 25 cornerback recruit in the country coming out of high school. He’s only a sophomore, so he may not be coming out for another year or two. The Eagles need to keep him on their radar.

