Former Cornerback Gives Strong Opinion on Eagles Defense

Asante Samuel was one of the most outspoken cornerbacks in the NFL during his playing days. The 11-year veteran usually backed up his bravado, too.
Samuel, who retired after the 2013 season, has been lobbying for his inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Twitter for quite some time. In between that debate, the 38-year-old stopped to offer commentary on his former team’s struggling secondary. Remember, Samuel spent four productive seasons in Philadelphia where he racked up 23 interceptions and 64 pass break-ups as a member of the Eagles.
While Samuel never specifically called out Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the retired cornerback did seem to agree with the narrative that the unit’s sloppy play shouldn’t all be pinned on the players. He agreed with a tweet calling for Schwartz’s firing and called cornerback “the hardest position to play in the NFL.”
The Eagles’ starting cornerback duo of Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have been taking a ton of heat after Sunday’s dismal performance. They were responsible for giving up 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, although safety Malcolm Jenkins took the blame for missing a coverage assignment on one of those scores.
Samuel Keeps Conversation Going on Twitter
Maybe Asante Samuel should consider a new career as a secondary coach. He often gets animated on Twitter and provides a detailed look at the mindset of a cornerback. On Monday, the former Eagle continued an ongoing conversation about what goes into coaching up a successful defensive back.
Was he taking shots at Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz? Possibly. But his points remain true and relevant. Samuel said there is a “lack of coaching and technique” at the position.
He added that only a “great corner like myself” could be thrown into any defensive scheme and thrive.
He was also throwing cold water on the notion that Jalen Ramsey or Patrick Peterson could come in and solve Philadelphia’s woes in the secondary.
Eagles Should Target Asante Samuel Jr in NFL Draft
The Eagles have a legitimate and desperate need for cornerback help. That’s no longer an opinion. It’s a fact. The team is going to have to look long and hard at drafting a potential shutdown defensive back next April. One name to start thinking about might be a familiar one: Asante Samuel Jr.
That’s right. Former Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel has a four-star recruit for a son and he’s already turning heads at Florida State University. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, the younger Samuel is on the smaller side but he has shown the speed and ball-hawking skills that made his father a borderline Hall of Famer.
Samuel Jr. already has one interception this season for the Seminoles in six games. He started in three of the school’s final four games last year as a freshman and recorded 17 tackles with nine pass breakups. ESPN ranked him as the No. 25 cornerback recruit in the country coming out of high school. He’s only a sophomore, so he may not be coming out for another year or two. The Eagles need to keep him on their radar.
