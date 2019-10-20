Astros AL Champions Gear & Apparel (2019)

The Houston Astros are headed back the Fall Classic.

With a dramatic victory over the New York Yankees, the Astros won their second American League Championship in three years. Houston will face the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

And now you can get the latest Astros MLB postseason swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Be ready for the 2019 Series with a brand new Houston jersey, shirt, hat, hoodie, or something else to commemorate this huge moment in team history.

Shop the entire Houston Astros team store for more gear at Fanatics.

Keep reading to find out how to get the latest Astros merchandise: