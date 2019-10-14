Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Gives Stat That Pleases Fantasy Football Players

Earlier this season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson admitted he hated to run, but he provided a new stat after Week 6 that fantasy football owners love to hear. Jackson had 19 attempts for 152 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. What fans may be surprised to hear is that “90 percent” of those rushes were designed attempts as the quarterback explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game.

“We’re just going to do what the defense gives us,” Jackson told me post-game. “The game’s so fast. I’ve got a sharp mind. I really don’t care if I’m running or passing. Just win games.” “So what percent of your runs today were designed runs, and what percent did you take off because of pressure?” I asked. “Ninety percent were designed,” he said. “Ten percent I took off on my own.”

Through six games, Jackson has already rushed for 460 yards this season meaning the 1,000-yard mark is well within reach for the Ravens quarterback. Jackson’s ability to pass in the pocket has drastically improved from his rookie season, but his recent play is in contrast to his comments a few weeks ago where the quarterback seemed reluctant to run.

Jackson Admitted That He Hated Running the Ball During Games

Good morning. Today’s beautiful Purple Monday 😈is brought to you by the record-setting Lamar Jackson, who rushed for more yards (36) on his first run than the entire Bengals ran all day (33). He’s on pace to throw for 4,018 yards and rush for 1,226.pic.twitter.com/YkuRuBBFpa — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 14, 2019

Jackson wants to be known for his passing ability not jut his elite quickness on the field. Back in September, Jackson admitted he received more satisfaction from passing for a touchdown rather than rushing for a score.

“I hate running,” Jackson explained to ESPN. “Only if I have to, but my job is to get the ball to the receivers, the tight ends, running backs. If I have to run, I’ll do it, but I’d rather just sit back and pass it. I like throwing touchdowns instead of running them.”



The Ravens Face a Better Defense Against Seattle in Week 7

Take out his rushing yards & the Ravens RB is still out-producing the other 2018 1st-round QBs. Lamar Jackson: 1,507 passing, 11 TDs, 5 INTs (460 rushing, 2 TDs) Baker Mayfield: 1,496 passing, 5 TDs, 11 INTs Josh Allen: 1,122, 5, 7

Josh Rosen: 567, 1, 5

Sam Darnold: 513, 3, 1 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 14, 2019

Fantasy owners should not expect Jackson to rush for 150 yards again this week. Baltimore faces a tougher task in Week 7 in Seattle against a much better defense than Cincinnati. Seattle has been prone to giving up big weeks to elite running backs like Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb so far this season, so it is not out of the question that Jackson can have success with his legs.

Jackson has been nothing short of a fantasy stud so far this season as the third-ranked quarterback with 126 points, per Full-Time Fantasy. Jackson is less than two points shy of this season’s fantasy quarterback leader Russell Wilson who the Ravens face this week in what should be an epic quarterback duel.

It appears Jackson’s rushing attempts are here to stay even if the quarterback is not able to rush for 150 yards each week. During the offseason, Harbaugh noted to NFL Network that he believed Jackson would have more rushing attempts than Cam Newton this season.

“I’d bet the over on that one,” Harbaugh said, per Sporting News. “I’d bet the over for sure. It’s going to be interesting. I don’t think we know the exact numbers or the math.”