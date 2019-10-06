Bears Inactives vs. Raiders: Will We See Akiem Hicks Week 5?

The Chicago Bears will once again be without several key players for their game in London against the Oakland Raiders. Despite traveling with the team to London, multiple key players won’t be suiting up to play Sunday.

The team announced before they left for London that wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and offensive lineman Ted Larsen wouldn’t be traveling with them. Larsen is battling through a knee injury, and Gabriel is spending another week in concussion protocol after going down against Washington.

#Bears WR Taylor Gabriel and OL Ted Larsen are not traveling with the team to London and have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 3, 2019

It was also announced a few days prior to the game that starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would not be playing due to a sprained left shoulder sustained early in the first quarter last week against the Vikings. The Bears elevated third string quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad to back up Chase Daniel, who will be starting his fifth game ever against the Raiders.

Bears signed QB Tyler Bray to their active roster today to back up starting QB Chase Daniel on Sunday vs. Oakland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2019

The Bears also announced that second-year defensive end Bilal Nichols would miss the game Sunday. Nichols is recovering from a broken right hand, and he’ll be assisted further by the bye week Chicago has next week. The Bears’ biggest question mark heading into their game against Oakland was whether or not Akiem Hicks would play. We now have the answer.

Will Akiem Hicks Play Against the Raiders in London?

Bears All Pro and defensive leader Akiem Hicks also traveled with the team to London. Hicks missed the Bears’ game against the Vikings last week after hurting his knee against the Redskins week 3. The Bears announced prior to Sunday’s game that Hicks would be active for the second week in a row.

Akeim Hicks is active. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 6, 2019

The Bears defense showcased its depth and performed extremely well in his absence last week, and they’ll look to turn to that same depth again against the Raiders, as Hicks will likely be on a limited snap count.

The complete list of players on the Bears’ official inactives list against the Raiders are: quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Bilal Nichols, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, wide receiver Riley Ridley, and defensive back Duke Shelley.

Hicks’ return is extremely good news, as is the return of second-year linebacker Roquan Smith, who also missed the team’s week 4 game against the Vikings due to personal reasons. Also returning to the lineup for the Bears after missing two games with a hip injury is Kyle Long, which should help Chase Daniel and the rest of the line, assuming Long is feeling better.

The Raiders Will Also Be Without Several Key Players

Oakland will face this tough Bears defense without their top wide receiver. Tyrell Williams will miss the game with a foot injury. Other players on the Raiders inactives list week 5 include guard Gabe Jackson, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, wide receiver J.J. Nelson, tackle Brandon Parker, WR/RS Dwayne Harris and backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.

READ NEXT: Bears vs. Raiders Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick