Brett Favre Makes Monster Prediction for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

At a time when even Jerry Jones is openly questioning the Cowboys‘ offensive approach, following Sunday’s deflating loss to the Saints, legendary NFL quarterback feels more confident than ever in Dak Prescott righting the ship.

So confident, in fact, that Favre, who knows a thing or two about the position, foresees Prescott “at some point” bringing Dallas to the Super Bowl.

“I think he’s good. I really do,” the former Packers great said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. “Not a knock in any way, shape, or form, but he’s not as flashy. But he’s very consistent. He’s got everything you could ask for — the size, strength, arm strength. The guys love him. He plays hard. He plays smart. I think he’s a legitimate long-time quarterback, barring injury. And at some point, I do believe he’ll lead that team to a Super Bowl. Will it be this year? I have no idea. But I think he’s really good, and he’ll be there a long time.”

What league-wide goodwill Prescott built up over Weeks 1-3 evaporated in the Superdome, where the Saints held the Cowboys to just 257 total yards and one touchdown. The play-calling was suspect, the effort lackluster and the result, ultimately, predictable — a 12-10 defeat, dropping Dallas to 3-1 on the season.

Thus, the hand-wringing. The finger-pointing. At Prescott. At coordinator Kellen Moore. At head coach Jason Garrett, naturally.

It’s excessive, according to Favre.

“You know, it’s one game. I mean, my goodness,” he said. “If I’m coaching the Cowboys or if I’m coaching the Packers — teams that were handed their first loss — I’d go, ‘Hey, it’s one loss. What are we going to do about it?’ In the Cowboys’ case, they lost to a really good team at their place, and it was a tough, hard-nosed game. It happens. For whatever reason, maybe you didn’t play as well, maybe they played great, maybe it was a hard-fought game and execution on both sides was iffy at best, because the other team was good — you’ve got to give them credit. I certainly wouldn’t be raising any alarms at this point.”

Both the Cowboys and Packers will aim to avoid birthing a losing streak when the clubs meet Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Impetus for Persistent Dak Critique

Favre, a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, doesn’t require convoluted theories or tinfoil hats to get to the bottom of why Prescott is among the league’s most oft-criticized signal-callers. The answer really is quite simple.

“I attribute that to, ‘you’re the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,’ and that in itself brings on things that other quarterbacks in other cities maybe don’t have to deal with,” Favre said. “I think the expectation level is extremely high for Dallas, maybe more so this year than in previous years. All eyes are upon you. I’d be very comfortable if I was the Cowboys and the Cowboys organization with Dak Prescott as my quarterback. I think he’s a legit quarterback.”

