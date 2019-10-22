Brooklyn Nets Agree to Contract Extension With Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince will be staying in Kings County. The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed the forward to a multi-year deal, the team announced on Monday. The extension is reportedly worth $29 million over two years.

Prince was acquired by the Nets earlier this summer via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In four preseason appearances with Brooklyn, Prince led the team in scoring averaging almost 17 points per game. The forward also showed impressive range, shooting 69.6 percent from 3-point range.

Brooklyn Nets F Taurean Prince has agreed to a two-year, $29M contract extension, CAA Sports' Steve Heumann tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

A Royal Tax?

The signing does fill a void for the Nets, who will be without Kevin Durant for the entire season with a ruptured Achilles. However, the addition could push Brooklyn over the 2020-21 luxury tax threshold. NY Post reporter Bryan Lewis crunched the numbers, declaring the move a “statement” from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

“Brooklyn’s 2020-21 payroll projects to $135 million, not including re-signing Joe Harris, two potential first-round picks and the team options/non-guaranteed contracts of David Nwaba, Theo Pinson and Garrett Temple,” Lewis reported.

Earlier this summer, Prince expressed interest in wanting to remain in Brooklyn.

“I want to be here as long as I can. And whatever happens, happens, but I’m just happy to play good basketball,” Prince told The Post. “One hundred percent, yeah. For sure. This is the best organization I’ve been in.”

Prince’s Journey Through the NBA

In three seasons with the Hawks, Prince averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz before being traded to Atlanta later that year.

