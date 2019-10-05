Browns Get Positive Injury News Regarding Defensive Backs

After a rough start to the season, the Cleveland Browns are finally on their way to getting healthy again.

The Browns wide receiver corps is expected to be close to full strength against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, with Antonio Callaway returning to the lineup following a four-game suspension, Jarvis Landry avoiding missed time due to a concussion and Rashard Higgins practicing in full on Saturday after missing three games with a knee injury.

Now the focus for the Browns will be getting its defensive backs on the field. At one point this season, Cleveland was missing its entire starting unit of defensive backs, with Damarious Randall, Morgan Burnett, Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward all missing time.

Randall returned to the lineup last week, making his impact known three tackles and his first career sack. It appears Burnett is on track to make his return to the field this week, practicing in full on Saturday. Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine — a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft — also practiced in full after being limited this week. Both have been out since the Browns Week 2 win against the New York Jets.

Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams Yet to Practice This Week With Browns

There is some bad news, however. Both Williams and Ward did not practice at all this week with hamstring issues, and despite being listed as questionable, it’s would be more realistic to believe they are doubtful to get on the field with the lack of reps.

“They are still kind of day to day,” Kitchens said during a press conference Friday. “We do not really have anything to report on those guys.”

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is another Browns player listed as questionable.

Odell Beckham Fined for Fight With Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

The fine for the fracas between Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey was announced on Saturday. Each player is being dinged with $14,037 fines, as is Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter, who pulled Humphrey off OBJ.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Humphrey fight — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 5, 2019

Beckham said on Friday that he would appeal any fine he got for the incident.

“It’s money out of my future kids’ and family’s pocket,” Beckham said. “It’s enough. I don’t care if it was $5. Still taking money from me. I will appeal it. I just wish they could not worry about some of that stuff”

Beckham said not escalating the incident further was a testament to his growth mentally as a player and teammate.

“In the heat of the moment, there was an opportunity for me to take things way further,” he said while speaking to reporters on Friday. “He was on the ground, I was standing up still. I just kinda let the moment pass. Not to say I regret letting the moment pass, but I’ve come a long way. I probably would have been suspended for the next game if I had done if I wanted to do. Or more, knowing how I get treated.”

