Jarvis Landry Hints at Quick Return From Concussion

It appears Jarvis Landry does not expect to be sidelined too long with a concussion he suffered last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the midst of a career day where he caught eight balls for a whopping 167 yards, Landry was knocked out of the game quietly left the field. It was reported just before the end of the game that the Cleveland Browns star suffered a concussion and head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed it this week.

“[The concussion happened] sometime in the third quarter or fourth quarter – something like that,” Kitchens told reporters. “They were looking at him. They took him inside and then I heard he was in the protocol. We will let that play out and see where it is.”

Landry took to Instagram to deliver a simple but strong message to fans awaiting news on his status.

“See you soon,” Landry wrote with the hashtag “#DAWGSGOTTAEAT.”

That being said, Kitchens has been vauge on a timeline for Landry’s return.

“It is a constant evaluation and tests,” Kitchens said. “You have to stay in there a certain length of time before they can give you the test again. I kind of just let them deal with that – the experts.”

Kitchens did note, however, that since that Browns play on Monday night this week against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s a better chance that Landry can get on the field.

“It is encouraging that we in reality start practice a day later in the week,” Kitchens said. “Hopefully, he will get back at some point and get some good reps in and get ready to play.”

Browns Safety Damarious Randall Was Critical of Concussion Protocol

Safety Damarious Randall was another Browns starter to enter the concussion protocol this season and was very critical of the process when he returned. Randall did not agree that he had even suffered a concussion, but missed a pair of games.

When Randall was asked how many concussions he’s had, he said “I’ve had one in my life.” And that was not the one he had reportedly suffered this time around that kept him out. He was talking about a concussion way back in the 2017 preseason.

“No comment,” Randall said when asked about more details. “I was just placed in concussion protocol on Friday before the Jets game. I just went in protocol then.

“The symptoms was concussion protocol, I guess,” he added. “I was placed in protocol and that’s really all I’ve got to say about it.”

Antonio Callaway’s Return Might Ease Blow if Jarvis Landry is Out

Second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway is set to rejoin the team this week after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Kitchens has said the team is looking forward to getting Callaway back and he could step into Landry’s role if needed.

“He has to prove that he knows what to do, knows how to do it and knows when to do it,” Kitchens said. “Other than that, Antonio has played. He knows how to play the game. I am glad he is back.”

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round last year with the 105th overall pick. He caught 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season. Callaway was a controversial choice, having a spotted history with the Gators.

The team has yet to announce any news on the status of Rashard Higgins, who has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

“He looks like he’s getting close to me, but I’m not the trainer,” Kitchens said.

