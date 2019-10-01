Jarvis Landry Injury: Latest on Browns WR’s Return Timeline

Jarvis Landry had a career-day cut short on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens when the Cleveland Browns star receiver was forced to exit with a concussion.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that Landry has entered concussion protocol and gave a brief update on when the wide receiver can be expected back.

“[The concussion happened] sometime in the third quarter or fourth quarter – something like that,” Kitchens told reporters. “They were looking at him. They took him inside and then I heard he was in the protocol. We will let that play out and see where it is.”

Kitchens didn’t give a ton of clarity on when the Browns could expect Landry back.

“It is a constant evaluation and tests,” Kitchens said. “You have to stay in there a certain length of time before they can give you the test again. I kind of just let them deal with that – the experts.”

However, Kitchens did note that since that Browns play on Monday night this week against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s a better chance that Landry can get on the field.

“It is encouraging that we in reality start practice a day later in the week,” Kitchens said. “Hopefully, he will get back at some point and get some good reps in and get ready to play.”

Jarvis Landry Breaks Into Top 10 in Receiving Yards

Thanks to the big performance against the Ravens, Landry broke into the top 10 in receiving yards with 328 for the year. In the one game alone, Landry more than matched his yards in the previous three games combined (10 catches, 161 yards).

Landry benefited from a more creative offense called by Kitchens that led to more opportunities in the passing game. He also found some space on the field thanks to the attention his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. garnered. Beckham was blanketed most of the afternoon and collected just two catches for 20 yards. However, OBJ was recognized by his head coach for the good things he did during the day that didn’t show up on the box score.

“If you want to know what kind of character and what kind of player Odell is – everybody knows that he has a tremendous skillset and is very dynamic – but if you want to know what kind of football player he is, put on the tape of Jarvis’ runs of Ricky’s (Seals-Jones) run of him block and with Nick’s runs and watch where he is when they finally get tackled. That will tell you everything you need to know about Odell Beckham.”

Beckham had his big game in Week 2 against the Jets, when he broke out for 161 yards, including a 89-yard catch and run that was the longest of his career. In all, OBJ has 21 catches for 308 yards and the one touchdown.

Reinforcements on the Way for Browns in Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins

Second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway is expected to return from his four-game suspension this week.

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round last year with the 105th overall pick. He caught 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season. Callaway was a controversial choice, having a spotted history with the Gators.

“He has to prove that he knows what to do, knows how to do it and knows when to do it,” Kitchens said. “Other than that, Antonio has played. He knows how to play the game. I am glad he is back.”

Kitchens noted that Callaway could fill Landry’s role if the veteran does miss time.

“They play sort of the same spots on normal down and distance type stuff,” Kitchens said. “We will have to see how that all fits in.”

Kitchens also gave an update on Rashard Higgins, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury.

“No, we did not do much today. We ran some, but it was straight ahead running. He looks like he is getting close to me, but I am not the trainer.”

The Browns face the 49ers on Monday Night Football — the team’s third prime time game in five weeks.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Ripped by Hall of Fame Tight End