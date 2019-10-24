Browns Reveal New Injury for Odell Beckham

For all of this season, Odell Beckham Jr. has been listed on the injury report with a hip injury. It limited him in the preseason but he hasn’t missed any regular season action, looking healthy for the first six games.

While Beckham has shaken off the hip ailment, the star pass-catcher was listed on the Cleveland Browns most recent injury report with a groin injury. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham wore a wrap around his leg following practice.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. is listed on the injury report as a full participant today with a groin injury and wore a wrap around his upper leg in the locker room. For the 6 games before this, he was listed with a hip — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 23, 2019

Beckham has 29 catches for 436 yards and one touchdown this season. He has two 100-yard receiving games, but the Browns have also struggled to consistently involve him in the offense. He had just two catches in back to back weeks against the 49ers and Ravens for just 47 yards — the worst two-game stretch of his career. He broke out against the Seahawks before the bye week, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards.

Odell Beckham Having an Internal Battle

What’s not listed on the injury report is what has been going on mentally with Beckham, who has been trying to fit in with his new team. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Beckham vowed to do more.

“I felt like I was letting them down in that way, because of my past experiences and we all have our own internal battles to fight and let go,” Beckham said. “So it’s just something that I was dealing with and it’s like not bringing your sword to a fight, like I never want to leave home without it. Or bring just a shield, like I’m not going to have any weapon [for] defense, so it’s definitely time for me to be more for this team, do more for this team, whatever it is we need to do.”

WR Odell Beckham Jr. at the podium. https://t.co/4GZHPvk4SZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2019

Beckham said he spent the bye week relaxing, getting ready for a stretch run as the Browns go after their first AFC North title in 30 years and break a 16-season playoff drought.

“Just got some time to relax,” he said. “I think people tend to forget how much we sacrifice and give up for this game day in and day out, time missed away from your family, just time to yourself really. You dedicate everything to this game, so I just had time to sit back and relax, keep my mind focused. I still have the same mentality, still want to go in there and give this team everything I have.”

OBJ Praises Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Ahead of Matchup With Patriots

Beckham holds the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in high regard, and spoke of his admiration for the New England dynasty.

“Of course. Two, three years ago, there was speculation … and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time,” Beckham said. “That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady, Tom Brady and Belichick. Tom and I talked for two or three years like, ‘If it happens, it happens and it would be cool.'”

He also revealed in the past that Belichick has some good-natured ribbing for him in the pregame.

“Going against Bill Belichick, it’s somebodyI have a lot of much respect for. Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time: ‘I hope you enjoy today, because there’s not going to be much for you.’” That’s what he does every single time. He’s going to coach them up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Beckham could make a statement if he helps lead the Browns past the Patriots on Sunday. Cleveland is a 13.5-point favorite for the game.

