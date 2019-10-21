Freddie Kitchens Delivers Statement on Browns Offensive Line Shuffle

Change is coming to the Cleveland Browns starting offensive line this week against the New England Patriots.

How exactly the unit will look is the question.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the media on Monday, indicating that he wants to see more from the front five in the trenches, who have struggled to protect Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been sacked 16 times this season — the 10th most in the league — and hit 22 times as the Browns have stumbled into the bye week at 2-4.

On top of that, Mayfield has at times looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced some throws that have resulted in his league-leading 11 interceptions.

“Talent’s not the issue here,” Kitchens said. “We need to play better and we need to coach better. Once we do that, these questions won’t come up.”

Greg Robinson Reportedly Heading to Browns Bench

Last week, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that left tackle Greg Robinson was heading for the bench. He has started all six games this season and was atop the depth chart for eight games last season.

Before the report surfaced, Browns general manager John Dorsey said during his press conference that he wanted Robinson to be more consistent — a word Dorsey used a lot when talking about the team as a whole.

“I would like Greg to be more consistent,” Dorsey said of the former No. 2 overall pick. “Just be more consistent as a football player.”

“I think [the coaches are] figuring that out still. I think they want to see a good two weeks of practice out of a multitude of guys,” guard Joel Bitonio told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s going to be a coach’s decision once it comes down to that final choice.”

It appears the most likely replacement would be Justin McCray, who the Browns traded for just before the season.

“Justin’s very versatile. He can go in and play all five spots. He even snapped the ball some today,” Kitchens said. “If he were to go out there at (left) tackle I’d have total confidence in him.”

Kareem Hunt Returns to Practice for Browns

For the first time this season, Kareem Hunt was at Browns practice. According to Cleveland.com, the NFL allowed Hunt to return to practice due to good behavior.

“We have been monitoring his progress during the suspension,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email. “He is permitted to return to team activities, including practice. He is not permitted to play in or attend games until after the team’s eighth game. The time with the team enables him to re-acclimate himself and engage in conditioning work and practices.”

Hunt is also dealing with effect from a sports hernia surgery he had in the preseason, but Browns GM John Dorsey said on Wednesday believes Hunt is on schedule for his Week 10 return.

“With regards to Kareem, it’s my understanding that he’s doing really well, I think he’s ahead of schedule in terms of his rehabilitation and in a couple weeks here he’s going to be back and I can’t wait to see him,” Dorsey said.

With Nick Chubb currently a top-five NFL rusher, it will be interesting to see how Hunt — who was one of the league’s best backs while with the Chiefs — is integrated.

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was on pace to again before being let go by the Chiefs.

