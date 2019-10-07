Browns Surprisingly Rule Out Wide Receiver for MNF

The Cleveland Browns looked on track to be at full strength at wide receiver for the first time this season for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, multiple reports are indicating that veteran pass-catcher Rashard Higgins — one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets — will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury.

Higgins suffered the injury in the opener against the Titans and hasn’t been able to take the field since. However, he did practice in full at the end of the week, which many took as an indication that he would be on the field at Levi’s stadium as the Browns look to climb over .500 for the first time since December of 2014.

The Browns did deliver some good news on Monday when second-year receiver Antonio Callaway was officially activated. Callaway, a fourth-round pick in 2018, recorded 43 receptions for 586 yards with five touchdowns last year.

Kitchens hinted that Callaway’s role in the game will depend on his level of endurance he maintained in his time on the shelf. However, Callaway — a notorious speedster with the ability to blow by defenders — benefitted by being able to stay in the building, maintaining his “game speed” with relentless work outs.

“I was still working out every day. It was just the game speed, coming back and catching up to the game speed. That was about it.”

The team was also worried that Jarvis Landry would miss time after suffering a concussion against the Ravens, but he was cleared from the protocol and got in a practice before the Browns headed to the West Coast.

Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams Also Out For Browns on MNF

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams — both of the Browns starting corners — are officially out against San Francisco. Neither practiced all week, the the likelihood of them getting on the field after missing the last three games with hamstring injuries was unlikely.

The Browns played against the Rams without their entire starting secondary, but have gradually seen the unit get healthier. Damarious Randall returned to the lineup last week, making his impact known with three tackles and his first career sack. It appears Burnett is on track to make his return to the field this week, practicing in full on Saturday.

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Praises Baker Mayfield

It was by far the best game of the season for Baker Mayfield, who showed poise in the pocket and trust in his offensive line. The former No. 1 overall pick completed a season high 66.7% of his passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan know his team has their hands full with Mayfield. He also appears to be a big fan of the Browns QB.

“You can tell how [Mayfield] carries himself, how he plays. I mean, I love that type of person. You can tell football means everything to him,” Shanahan told The Murph & Mac Podcast. “He’s going to give everything he has. He’s not totally worried about how he looks and comes off. He’s just caught up in the moment and is who he is.”

Mayfield has come under fire for the amount of interceptions he’s thrown this season (6), but Shanahan believes Baker deserves the praise he receives as one of the brightest young QBs in the game.

“That stuff doesn’t bother me. I think he’s a very good player. I loved him coming out of college. He’s had a year and four games in the NFL, and I think he’s been as good as advertised,” Shanahan said. “Nobody’s perfect. He has made mistakes, just like everybody does, and everyone will continue to do, but he deserves what he’s gotten, and I know he can get a lot better as this keeps going. He has the weapons to do it. He has the talent to do it. And you can tell he’s got the mindset to do it.”

