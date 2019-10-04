Jarvis Landry Announces Return From Concussion With Epic Post

Jarvis Landry returned to the Cleveland Browns practice field on Friday after passing through the league’s concussion protocol, triggering a huge sigh of relief from the supporters of the AFC North leaders.

In the midst of a career-day against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, Landry was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion. He hadn’t practiced this week and Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was vague about giving a timeline for a possible return.

However, before Juice showed up on the practice field, he dropped a huge clue to Browns fans and fantasy owners alike that he’d be set to go for the Monday night matchup against the San Francisco.

Landry commented on a NFL post saying that fantasy owners should sit him and start Cardinals veteran Larry Fitzgerald, saying. “I would start both of us!!”

Talk about a “dawg check.”

I would start both of us!! 😈😈 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) October 4, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield gave some insight into how important of role Landry plays for the Browns, even when he’s not catching passes.

“He makes great plays in the pass game, but his communication about getting people lined up and getting people to see the same things when he is just out there, especially in the run game, he does not get a lot of credit for his run blocking ability,” Mayfield said. “He is a guy that sticks his nose in there day in and day out. It helps us out.

Landry is also dealing with a shoulder injury and has not officially been given the green light to go Monday just yet. However, if history is any indication, he’ll be on the field. Now in his sixth NFL season, Landry has never missed a game. Landry has 18 receptions for a team-best 328 yards on the season.

Browns Injury Roundup: Antonio Callaway Set for Season-Debut

Second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway has returned from his four-game suspension this week and all signs point to him making his debut this weekend against the 49ers.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on how Callaway has looked on Thursday.

“It was great to have him back out there today,” Mayfield said. “He is a speed guy, somebody that I felt a rapport with him last year. He looks great right now. He is running around fast.”

Veteran Rashard Higgins has also been progressing from a knee injury he suffered in Cleveland’s season-opening loss to the Titans. Higgins reeled off another practice on Friday, but is questionable to play on Monday.

Not much to reveal on the injury front today — specifically on Rashard Higgins — due to a practice in which Kitchens said the Browns didn't do much running other than straight-line running. Said Higgins looks like he's getting close but will need to talk to training staff. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) October 1, 2019

Corners Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams (hamstrings) were still not practicing on Thursday, while backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and reserve linebacker Willie Harvey (shoulder) were also held out.

Nick Chubb Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Chubb helped lead the way to the Browns biggest win of the season with 165 yards on 20 carries and 3 touchdowns — including the long 88-yard run that put the Browns up 30-18.

He was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, beating out Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette and Bills veteran Frank Gore.

According to the team’s website, Chubb became the first Brown to record three rushing touchdowns in a game since Peyton Hillis in 2010, and he also recorded the most rushing yards ever by a Browns player against the Ravens.

