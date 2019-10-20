Buddy Hield Sends Clear Message to Kings GM Vlade Divac [WATCH]

It has been 13 seasons since the Sacramento Kings have sniffed the NBA playoffs. Last season they finished ninth in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs by nine games at least partially thanks to the excellent play of Buddy Hield amid a breakout season for the guard. He led the team in scoring and will most likely do the same again this season. However, Hield and the Kings have not agreed on a contract extension, leaving his future with the team in doubt.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Kings offered the rising star a four-year, $90 million extension, but Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are looking for something closer to the $110 million range. If both sides aren’t able to come to terms on a new deal, Hield will become a restricted free agent next summer and will have plenty of teams fighting for his services.

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back, and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield told the Sacramento Bee. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s— done. I want to be here, and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

Buddy Hield Recently Doubled-Down on His Stance

On Wednesday, Hield spoke to the media, and according to Season Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento, he is even open to being traded if the deal doesn’t get done by Monday’s deadline.

“If they don’t wanna do it, then we look for somewhere else to go. Maybe in the offseason, maybe this season, I don’t know.”

Buddy Hield is open to anything it sounds like, if this deal does not get done by Monday's deadline. Even trade? "If they don't wanna do it, then we look for somewhere else to go. Maybe in the offseason, maybe this season, I don't know." FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/4WNAAmntmq pic.twitter.com/oT3jDG31d0 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 17, 2019

Buddy Hield Sends a Clear Message to Vlade Divac

Earlier today, Cunningham tweeted out a video featuring Hield finishing an alley-oop from Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, then as he was going back down the court, gestured in Vlade Divac’s direction to pay him. Divac currently serves as the Kings’ Vice President of Basketball of Operation and general manager.

Contract extension negotiations continued at today's Sacramento Kings Fan Fest, as Buddy Hield sends a stern message to GM Vlade Divac 💰💸😅

(sarcasm obvi – still funny) pic.twitter.com/1KNwXmXIqV — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 19, 2019

It appears Hield’s comments also caught the attention of NBA star Damian Lillard, who’s a fan of the guard getting paid, but doesn’t think he’s going about it the right way.

“Buddy trippin lol,” Dame said. “I hope he gets every penny he wants. Just dangerous how he’s goin about it.”

Last season, Hield averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. On February 17, 2017, The Sacramento Kings confirmed that they traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and 2017 first-round and second-round picks to Sacramento.

At the time, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the Pelicans were “confident” they could re-sign Cousins, who is from Mobile, Alabama.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as Cousins turned down a two-year, $40 million deal from the Pelicans, per, Marc Stein of the New York Times. The offer came after Cousins suffered a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 season. He would later sign a one-year, $5.3 million with the Golden State Warriors.

As Cousins went on to explain to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, he didn’t receive any “significant contract offers” before signing with the Warriors.

