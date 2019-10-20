Carson Wentz & Wife Madison Wentz Took Trip to Israel

Carson Wentz and wife, Madison Wentz, took a big trip to Israel over the offseason. Carson has been outspoken about his faith and the Eagles quarterback noted they were also baptized in the Jordan River.

“From walking where Jesus walked to being baptized in the same river, Israel was a trip we’ll never forget! #Jesus #Israel,” Carson posted on Instagram.

Carson has emphasized that while his Christian faith is important, he does not want to push his beliefs onto his teammates. The Eagles quarterback discussed his outlook on faith with NBC Sports.

“You’re always walking that fine line, without a doubt,” Carson noted to NBC Sports. “I always tell people, for example, if you love your job, you love your wife, you love what you do, you’re going to talk about it. Well, I love Jesus. That’s what I love, so I’m going to talk about it. But I’m not going to force it down your throat, either. So it’s definitely a fine line that I’m constantly trying to walk, and at the end of the day, just kind of how I live and what I’m about and hopefully can kind of speak through. If that makes sense.”

Back in 2017, the couple also took a trip to Haiti with the organization Mission of Hope.

Carson & Madison Just Celebrated Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Over the summer, the couple celebrated the one-year mark of their marriage. Carson took to Instagram to share a sweet message to his wife along with a photo from their wedding.

“ONE YEAR! Happy 1 year anniversary to the love of my life! It’s crazy that it’s already been a year but it’s been the most amazing year of my life! Incredibly grateful for you every single day. You challenge me, inspire me, encourage me, support me, and complete me! You make me a better man because I have you by my side! Thankful for one year of marriage and can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for the future! I love you!” Carson said on Instagram.

After the July 2018 wedding, Carson noted on Twitter that he married his “best friend.”

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime,” Carson explained on Twitter.

The Couple Did the Thriller Dance at Their Wedding

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. @cj_wentz. What a great celebration of 2 amazing people! God was definitely glorified! #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/sqZYRULCHv — Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) July 16, 2018

The couple orchestrated the entire wedding party to do Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance at their reception. The video of the Eagles quarterback dancing went viral. Carson recently wished Madison a happy birthday and called her the “most amazing wife in the world.”

“Happy birthday to the most amazing wife in the World! Incredibly grateful for you every single day! #birthdaygirl,” Carson noted on Instagram.