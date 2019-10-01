How Will Morris Claiborne Fit in With Chiefs in Week 5?

The Kansas City Chiefs came into the season with major problems in the secondary. Depth at cornerback was a huge concern and they addressed it in early August. Kansas City signed former first-round pick Morris Claiborne to a one-year deal.

Claiborne has been serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. This suspension was the reason that teams were cautious on the cornerback but for the Chiefs, the reward could outweigh the risk. The Chiefs have Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward, and Kendall Fuller as their top three corners.

Kansas City has been rumored to be a landing spot for Jalen Ramsey. It is unlikely that the Chiefs make a move for Ramsey until they see what they have with Claiborne. He is a former top-pick who struggled with injuries early on in his career. This move made sense for the Chiefs to make but entering Week 5, how will Claiborne fit in with this team?

Possible Roster Moves in KC

The situation in Kansas City is not just adding Claiborne to the lineup and going out and playing. There are moves that need to be made. Kansas City will likely receive a roster exemption for Claiborne but they will need to make room on the 53-man roster before their game against the Colts.

So where will that move be made? The Chiefs have an abundance of offensive lineman on their team. Players who could be in danger of being cut are Nick Allegretti, Martinas Rankin, or Greg Senat. Players like De’Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle could also be an option.

The Chiefs do not have any players returning from the injured list. Tyreek Hill was seen on the field before Week 4’s game against the Lions. He was catching passes in warmups but his shoulder is not ready to take a hit. Eric Fisher is still recovering from surgery and Damien Williams is dealing with a bone bruise. Williams is the closest to returning to action but there is no timetable on his return. The Chiefs will be keeping four running backs when he returns to action.

Alex Okafor is also out with a hip injury. Kansas City has just four defensive ends on their roster. It is likely that the Chiefs opt to cut an offensive lineman to make room for Claiborne. They had their five starters on Sunday play every offensive snap. A wide receiver on the bench is also an option but with a percentage of the roster being lineman, that is the way to go.

Claiborne will be active this week and will be on the field but the Chiefs will not rush him into a huge role. This is a situation where Claiborne could get a week or two of practice and game action under his belt before he is playing a significant amount of snaps. Ramsey is still out there and waiting to be traded but it does not look like the Chiefs are ready to make that move just yet. If Claiborne is a bust, that could be their next move.