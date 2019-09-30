Damien Williams Injury Update: What Role Will Chiefs RB Play Upon Return?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been banged up early in the season. They are currently without three of their top players including No. 1 running back Damien Williams.

The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in the first game of the season and they are also without left tackle Eric Fisher. Williams will be the first of the trio to return. He has been held out of the previous two games with a knee injury that has been diagnosed as a bone bruise. This is Williams’ second injury of the year. He missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury.

There is currently no timetable for Williams’ return. He has been listed as week-to-week so it will all depend on when he returns to practice. In two games this season, Williams has carried the ball 22 times for 34 yards and one touchdown. This is an average of 1.5 yards per carry. He has been more productive as a pass catcher with nine catches for 87 yards.

The question remains, what role will Williams play when he returns to the field?

Will Williams Return as Starter?

The Chiefs signed LeSean McCoy prior to their Week 1 game. They traded Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans before signing the veteran. This clearly shows that they were not completely comfortable with Williams as their three down back.

“The best part about is Andy Reid, who has been one of my favorite coaches of my NFL career,” McCoy said after signing with the Chiefs. “I love Coach Reid. You watch the tape of the offense and how they go up and down the field with small plays to big shots. He is always sitting in his office drawing up plays, looking at old tape.”

So far, McCoy has looked like the Shady of old. He has carried the ball 40 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. This is an average of 5.1 yards per carry. He has a clear burst on the field that Reid is showing off.

Other than McCoy, Darrel Williams has emerged. Darwin Thompson was viewed as the next man up but it is Williams who has become the sleep of the Chiefs. He has scored three touchdowns in two weeks on his way to becoming one of the most coveted waiver wire claims in fantasy football. He is making it very tough for the Chiefs when they get their full compliment of backs healthy.

All backs on the Chiefs have shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which is important in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes. McCoy and Reid have been linked together for a long time so he is not going anywhere in this offense. Damien has never been a full time starter in the NFL. Kansas City could opt to go younger and give Darrel significant playing time even when all four running backs are healthy.

It will be interesting to see what Reid decides to do when his offense is completely healthy. One thing that is certain is that having too many capable offensive players is a good problem to have.