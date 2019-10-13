Amari Cooper Injury: Latest Updates on Cowboys Star’s Status

Amari Cooper is missing in action against the New York Jets.

Because of a quad injury, the Dallas Cowboys‘ top wide receiver has been stationed on the sideline during the opening frame of Sunday’s road battle in East Rutherford.

Cooper, who was noticeably affected on Dallas’ first series, is questionable to return to the game. He appeared to hurt his leg while making a routine grab.

Amari Cooper slow to get up on the second play…then seems to be running at slower than normal speed on the next play. Coop is questionable to return with a quad injury. pic.twitter.com/OQvbqiECaJ — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 13, 2019

Cooper initially injured his quad last week but practiced despite the issue. It’s been a frustrating few months for the former Pro Bowl wideout, who’s also overcome heel and foot/ankle injuries since the season started.

“The quad has already gotten a lot better, but the ankle is what is bothering me,” he said Wednesday.



Cooper leads the Cowboys with 32 receptions for 512 yards and five touchdowns. Cooper and fellow starter Michael Gallup, if they continue on their current pace, will become the first Cowboys’ receiving duo to both eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since Terrell Owens and Terry Glenn accomplished the feat in 2006, according to Archer.

WR Depth Challenged

Dallas already entered Sunday’s game without WRs Randall Cobb, who has a back injury, and Devin Smith, who’s a healthy scratch, thrusting the likes of Cedrick Wilson and Ventell Bryant into larger roles.

The Cowboys seem to be leaning toward a run-heavy approach with Cooper out, handing to Ezekiel Elliott six times for 26 yards as of this writing. Quarterback Dak Prescott, briefly evaluated for a concussion, has eight attempts and four completions for 42 scoreless yards as New York leads, 7-3.

Dak Passes Concussion Test; Armstrong Hurt

Cowboys Nation collectively held its breath after Prescott was battered to the turf and forced to undergo a baseline concussion test on the sideline. He appeared fine visibly but NFL rules force teams to treat potential brain injuries with a worst-case-scenario in mind.

Meanwhile, it’s give and take for the the Cowboys’ defensive line, as backup DE Dorance Armstrong was escorted to the locker room after suffering an apparent left shoulder injury. His absence comes as Dallas saw nose tackle Antwaun Woods return from a multi-week knee sprain.

