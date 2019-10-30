Cowboys Defender Belittles Giants Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning

Leave it to DeMarcus Lawrence to make things interesting.

As the Dallas Cowboys look to continue their momentum in an NFC East clash on Monday Night Football versus the New York Giants, the Pro Bowl defender is adding more fuel to the fire.

Lawrence — who has talked trash in the past to former Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning — is now taking jabs at the current Giants starting quarterback, rookie Daniel Jones.

The veteran defensive end referred to Jones as a “little Eli Manning” while also continuing to belittle the actual Eli Manning — despite the fact the two-time Super Bowl winner won’t even play a role in the Week 9 matchup between the two NFC East rivals.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones: “I feel like they did a great job getting another Eli.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2019

Lawrence further elaborated on exactly what he meant by that comment, via Michael Gehiken of The Dallas Morning News.

“Because that’s what the GM said when he drafted him,” Lawrence said, referring to Dave Gettleman. “He was like, ‘He was with the Manning family. We like him. He’s basically another Eli.’ He just couldn’t say that in those words. But y’all got me.”

However, Lawrence did make sure to end his comments on a positive note regarding Manning, Jones and the Giants — well, somewhat.

“Eli is probably a soon-to-be Hall of Fame player,” Lawrence said. “He won Super Bowls. You can’t sit here and say, ‘Eli is a bad player.’ But age does catch up to us. I guess it caught up to him. They got another one. They got another little Manning, so it’ll be good for them.”

DeMarcus Lawrence: Not Out to ‘Disrespect’ Eli Manning

Back in September, after an offseason of taking jabs at Manning — and just prior to the Cowboys’ 35-17 win over the Giants in Week 1 — the 27-year-old defensive end explained that all of his comments directed at Eli are just business and nothing personal.

“I’m never out to disrespect [Manning] or his team,” Lawrence told the New York Post. “That’s not my character. But when you see something funny on Instagram, why not tease him a little bit, get our fans excited for the season? And we’re here now for the game, so there ain’t no more talking.

Cowboys Fail in Pursuit of Jets Safety Jamal Adams

As the Cowboys looked to further bolster the defensive side of the ball via trade, they failed in their pursuit of Pro Bowler and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Although the Cowboys inquired and had made an offer for the 24-year-old safety prior to the trade deadline at 4 pm EST on Tuesday, it wasn’t enough. According to various sources, the Jets wanted a lot of draft capital for their star safety — basically, more than just one first-round draft pick.

Via ESPN’s Ed Werder:

“The #Cowboys strongly pursued trade for #Jets safety Jamal Adams right to the deadline, according to source,” Werder wrote. “Asked if Jets wanted more than first-round pick, I was told, “Oh, yes.” Dallas willing to give a 1 but teams couldn’t close deal.”

And ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“The Cowboys made a legitimate offer to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams, but the asking price was too much for Dallas’ liking and they would not budge,” Archer wrote. “As much as Adams would have helped immediately and into the future, the Cowboys did not want to give up the draft collateral that New York was seeking.”

Although the Cowboys won’t be seeing Adams suit up for “America’s Team” this season, Dallas will still pursue acquiring the Pro Bowl safety after this season.