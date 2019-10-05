Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Again Draws Big Fine for Illegal QB Hit

A word of advice to Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: Stop going low on quarterbacks. Not just because it’s illegal, but because the NFL is going to hit you back — in your wallet. Every. Chance. They. Get.

For the second time in three weeks, per the Dallas Morning News, Lawrence was slapped with a $21,056 fine for a roughing the passer infraction — the latest occurring in Dallas’ Week 4 loss to the Saints.

Officials flagged Lawrence after he hit Teddy Bridgewater around the knees in the first half of the game, a 12-10 Saints victory. He was also fined following the Cowboys’ Week 2 victory over the Redskins, the league determining Lawrence acted with malicious intent when he struck Washington QB Case Keenum in a similar fashion.

The penalty was the lone blemish on an otherwise solid performance from Lawrence, who tallied two solo tackles, a tackle for loss, sack, and QB hit across 38 snaps, shining amid a bleak collective effort from his Cowboys mates.

In the first season of a five-year, $105 million extension, Lawrence has totaled four solo stops, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through four games.

Dallas (3-1) hosts the Green Bay Packers (3-1) on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Tank Battling Trio of Injuries

Make it three maladies for Lawrence. The star Cowboys DE, who’s already battling an injury to his non-surgically-repaired shoulder as well as a minor knee issue, has been diagnosed with a heel bruise, head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday.

Garrett revealed the latter ailment is impacting Lawrence the most ahead of Dallas’ home contest against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“Biggest thing is a heel bruise. He’s getting treatment for that,” he said, per Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher.

Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and was limited again Thursday before getting in a full session Friday. He remains slated to start opposite current team sack leader Robert Quinn, who’s notched three takedowns in two games.

Lawrence is the notable name among an absolutely decimated defensive line that’s been without starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods (knee), who’s questionable to play Sunday, and defensive end Tyrone Crawford, who’s battling hip bursitis. Crawford, having returned to practice this week, expects to suit up versus Green Bay, though he’ll be on a pitch count, leaving starter’s reps to Quinn.

The NFL opted not to fine Saints safety Von Bell for the unnecessary roughess penalty he drew against the Cowboys. So there’s that.

