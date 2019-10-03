Cowboys Reveal Third, ‘Biggest’ Injury for DeMarcus Lawrence

Make it three maladies for DeMarcus Lawrence.

The star Cowboys defensive end, who’s already battling an injury to his non-surgically-repaired shoulder as well as a minor knee issue, has been diagnosed with a heel bruise, head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday.

Garrett revealed the latter ailment is impacting Lawrence the most ahead of Dallas’ Week 5 home contest against the Packers.

“Biggest thing is a heel bruise. He’s getting treatment for that,” he said, per Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher.

Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and was limited again Thursday. He emerged dinged up from Sunday’s loss to the Saints, his shoulder initially concerning the club, though Garrett said after the game it was “not deemed to be serious.”

Speaking Monday, in a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confirmed Lawrence is hurting, “but hopefully that’s not going to be an issue,” he said.

In the first year of his five-year, $105 million contract extension, Lawrence ranks second on the Cowboys with 2.5 sacks through four games, behind only veteran newcomer Robert Quinn. He’s added four solo tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Status for Sunday

Barring a setback, or yet another unfound diagnosis, Lawrence should be in the lineup versus Green Bay. He’ll likely be limited Friday and perhaps listed as questionable, but none of these injuries appear threatening enough to sideline him.

Lawrence is the notable name among an absolutely decimated defensive line that’s without starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and end Tyrone Crawford (hips). Woods was limited Wednesday while Crawford did not practice.

If Lawrence were to miss time, with Quinn filling in for Crawford, the Cowboys could turn to a Dorance Armstrong-Kerry Hyder tandem aside Maliek Collins — the only healthy starting D-lineman at present.

