WATCH: Cowboys’ Players Ignore Coach Jason Garrett’s High Five

During the Dallas Cowboys’ tough road loss against the New York Jets on Sunday the team appeared to be defeated following a second-half rally which came up short. And after the game, a few of the team’s players opted not to high five head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines. The Cowboys dropped to 3-3 with the 24-22 loss to the previously winless Jets.

With less than three-and-a-half minutes left in the game, following a 38-yard field goal from Jets kicker Sam Ficken extended the lead to 24-16, the Cowboys ran off the field and could barely look at their coach. The video of the cold response Garrett received from his players quickly went viral online.

Cowboy players want no part of congrats from Jason Garrett. LOL! pic.twitter.com/N6bEvLAw3M — Jim Shute (@DFWLANDSHARK) October 13, 2019

Jason Garrett’s Future With Cowboys a Hot Topic

Sunday’s loss to the Jets happened to take place on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ birthday, and even though there have been rumors swirling around that Garrett’s days are numbered, Jones refused to give those rumors credence. When asked if Garrett’s job was in immediate jeopardy Jones quickly shut it down, as The Athletic’s Jon Machota revealed.

Jerry Jones: “I’m disappointed. I didn’t think this would happen.” He was not putting the loss solely on the coaches. He said it was problems across the board. When specifically asked about Jason Garrett’s future: “I’m not even coming close to those future type considerations.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2019

Dallas Cowboys fans, however, don’t appear to have the same feeling as Jones. There’s even a public petition urging Jones to fire Garrett, which thus far, 213 people have signed. After losing to the Jets, who were 0-4 going into Sunday’s match-up, the number of signatures continues to steadily rise.

Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Destroyed on Social Media

The fans aren’t the only ones who had some choice words about the Cowboys’ coaching situation. Specifically, former NFL wideout Terrell Owens, who spent three years with the team didn’t hold back his thoughts on the situation.

Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back 😜 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 13, 2019

Owens, who was a six-time Pro Bowler who the Cowboys released before the 2009 season, tweeted his frustration with Garrett to Jones.

“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.” He also added, “They go too much talent on that team to be undercoached.”

Locked on Cowboys host Marcus Mosher tweeted, “Jason Garrett deserves to be fired for how he handled that clock situation right there. Just awful.” He wasn’t the only analyst to chime in, as FS1’s Skip Bayless also shared his thoughts on the Cowboys loss, squarely placing the blame on Garrett’s shoulders, citing an “idiotic 4th-and-2 call.” Bayless proceeded to call Garrett a liability.

Idiotic 4th-and-2 call. Unkicked field goal. Missed field goal. Loss. Defense lifeless. Team not ready to play, again. JASON GARRETT REMAINS A LIABILITY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2019

The frustration fans have for Garrett appears to potentially have extended to the Cowboys players, which isn’t a great look for the franchise. The video of Garrett being left high and dry on the sidelines was soon turned into a GIF, as users online continued to voice their opinions on Jones’ refusal to cut ties with Garrett, who has been the head coach of the Cowboys since taking over during the 2009 season.

No love for Jason Garrett today … 😬pic.twitter.com/oeEGHFMBuq — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 13, 2019

The Cowboys will return to Arlington next week to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, for NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football matchup on October 17.

