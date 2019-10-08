Cowboys Fan Starts Brutal Petition to Fire Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys fans are breaking out the big guns in an effort to terminate Jason Garrett.

One Cowboys fan — he goes by “Charles” — created a public petition Monday urging owner Jerry Jones to fire Garrett and replace him with a “real head coach.”

As of this writing, the petition has five signatures out of a possible 100.

“Jason Garrett is holding the Dallas Cowboys back,” it reads. “All he does is chew gum and clap. Dallas doesn’t need a Trident model on the sidelines! It’s time for a real head coach.”

Charles’ pleas, likely to fall on deaf ears, came in the wake of Dallas’ 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers, their second consecutive defeat which raised questions about the club’s mental makeup and its flag-throwing, ref-abusing leader of men.

Garrett Avoids Hot Seat … For Now

Recent results suggest otherwise, and the fan base certainly hopes otherwise, but Garrett isn’t in imminent danger of losing his job.

Appearing Monday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones divulged that Garrett is “absolutely not” on the hot seat despite the clock running out on his lame-duck contract.

“He’s done a great job with this team,” Jones added, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “As you saw yesterday, he had this team playing hard when on a lot of teams that game could’ve gotten real ugly when it was (31-3).”

There’s no column for “effort” on the stat sheet. Fact is, for another week, Garrett’s squad was outmuscled, outplayed and outclassed by a hungrier opponent with better coaching. The final score isn’t as close as it appears. Green Bay amassed a massive 31-3 advantage before the Cowboys added a few garbage-time scores, smearing lipstick on a pig.

Fact is, the club is quickly honing the deserved and unflattering rep of a schoolyard bully. They stuff themselves on subpar competition (Giants, Redskins, Dolphins) but wither when picking on someone their own size (Saints, Packers).

Hence, the petition.

JJ Not Receptive to Garrett Hate

Jerry Jones ripped into the Cowboys following their loss to Green Bay, criticism that encompassed players and coaches alike: “What you see is what you get.” This led some like Charles to assume Garrett was on notice, and react accordingly.

Not so fast, my friend. In a Tuesday radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones shot down speculation that Garrett didn’t have Dallas ready to face Green Bay.

“That makes no sense. … I’ll assure you that the makeup of the coaching staff fits like a glove the makeup of this team,” he said, per The Athletic. “Everything is here to have success. … We just need to play better.”

